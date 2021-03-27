Spain will require travelers arriving by road from France to have a negative PCR carried out 72 hours in advance, as published this Saturday in the State official newsletter (BOE), and just as it happens in the opposite direction. Exempt from this new measure are road transport professionals in the exercise of their professional activity, cross-border workers and residents in border areas, within a radius of 30 kilometers around their place of residence.

“All persons, over six years of age, coming from risk areas in France, who arrive in Spain by land must have a PCR test (RT-PCR), a TMA test or another type of diagnostic test for SARS-CoV -2 based on equivalent molecular techniques, with a negative result, carried out in the 72 hours prior to arrival, “says the BOE, which specifies that” risk areas are understood to be all areas of France classified by the European Center for Prevention and Disease Control with a risk level of dark red, red, orange or gray ”.

This order comes into force three days after its publication and will last until the Spanish Government declares the end of the health crisis situation caused by covid-19. The sanctions regime in case of non-compliance is contemplated in Title VI of the General Public Health Law 33/2011.

Since last November 23, travelers leaving France were already required to have a negative PCR 72 hours in advance to enter Spain through airports or sea ports (with the exception of children under six years of age).

On the contrary, to enter France from any other country in the European Union, it is already requested from last january 31 an RT-PCR to all travelers (11 years or older) who use the air, sea or land. The biological test must show that there is no contagion by covid-19 and it must have been carried out 72 hours before departure. Carriers, border workers and residents in the border area within a radius of 30 kilometers from their home are also exempted from this measure.

This Friday, the French Government stressed that the epidemiological situation in the country is “critical”, with the entry of the third wave and the predominance of the British variant, for which they announced an increase in road controls in their departments. The French Embassy in Madrid “strongly discourages traveling to Spain from France for leisure reasons.”