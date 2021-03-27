Spain puts an end to the free mobility of French people who in recent weeks traveled for hours by road from areas with a high incidence of coronavirus in the neighboring country to towns in Euskadi, Catalonia, Navarra or Aragon, mainly to enjoy the least restrictions in bars and restaurants on this side of the border. The Official State Gazette (BOE) collects this Saturday an order that establishes the obligation from next Tuesday of a diagnostic test of active infection for the virus with a negative result for passengers from France also by land, identical to the one that for months already was claimed from travelers by sea or air.

The BOE establishes that all people, over six years of age, coming from risk areas in France who arrive in Spain by land, must have “a PCR test (RT-PCR), a TMA test or another type of diagnostic test to SARS-CoV2 based on equivalent molecular techniques »performed within 72 hours prior to entry.

The order, however, collects exceptions. Road transport professionals should not take the test in the exercise of their professional activity, cross-border workers and residents in border areas, within a radius of 30 kilometers around the place of residence.

The resolution published this Saturday establishes that all those in France classified by the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control with a risk level of dark red, red, orange or gray will be considered risk areas, based on the combined indicators established. by the European Council in February this year.

The Executive, in principle, will maintain the mandatory nature of these tests for travelers from France by land until “the end of the health crisis situation caused by the covid is declared.”

The resolution signed today by the head of Health, Carolina Darias threatens offending travelers with the sanctions provided for in the General Public Health Law of 2011, that is, with fines of between 3,000 and 600,000 euros.

The requirement of the PCR to land travelers occurs in full controversy due to the alleged mass arrival of French citizens by air, particularly to Madrid, to whom the requirement of the mandatory test 72 hours in advance has not deterred them from spending a few days off , enjoying the looser restrictions of the capital of Spain.