The Spanish team will face each other next Tuesday in the last friendly of this season against Iceland. Those of Luis Enrique come from a hard-fought victory against Albania that did not make things easy at all.
When is the Spain – Iceland? The clash will be played next Tuesday, March 29, starting at 7:45 p.m. in Spain (12:45 p.m. in Mexico, 2:45 p.m. in Argentina)
Where is Spain vs Iceland played? It will be played in Riazor, Coruña. It is the stadium of Depor and its capacity is 34,600 spectators.
On which TV channel is Spain vs. Iceland broadcast? To watch it on television in Spain, we will have to have TVE, in Mexico on SkyHD, in Argentina on DIRECTV Sports Argentina and in the United States on ESPN+, TUDN, fuboTV,…
In Chile, Colombia, Bolivia, Ecuador and the other South American countries it will be available on DIRECTV Sports in each country. In Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and the rest of the Spanish-speaking countries of Central America they will also have it on Sky HD and on ESPN Caribbean In Brazil they will be able to follow it thanks to ESPN Brasil and NOW NET and Claro.
Where can I watch Spain vs Iceland online? For its streaming broadcast in Spain you can follow it thanks to Play TVE, in Mexico thanks to Blue To Go Video Everywhere, in Argentina and other South American countries on DIRECTV Sports App and in the United States with fuboTV and beIN Sports Connect and in Brazil thanks to GUIGO.
Spain
Luis Enrique’s team has come to this national team break with a job done. The two friendlies against Albania and Iceland are a mere formality for the red team to test different players and Luis Enrique to carry out the final tests necessary to try to put together the squad for the next World Cup that is just around the corner. Despite not having the title of undisputed favorite, the Spanish team has proven to be very capable of shutting up the mouths of all those who do not trust, as it already demonstrated in this last European Championship by displaying a very high level of football.
Iceland
The Icelandic team also played yesterday, which did not go beyond a 1-1 draw against Finland. This is a team that, after the bell in the 2016 European Championship, has not been able to meet again and return to the path of victory. In their qualifying phase for the World Cup they failed to get ahead of Macedonia, Romania or Armenia.
Spain: Unai Simón, Azpilicueta, Laporte, Eric, Alba, Rodri, Koke, Gavi, Ferran, Olmo and Morata
Iceland: Runnarson, Sampsted, Bjarnason, Grétarsson, Magnusson, Thordarson, Bjarnason, Helgason, Bodvarsson, Sigurdsson, and Thorsteinsson.
Spain 4-0 Iceland
