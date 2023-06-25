If an Ibero-American political scientist clueless will land today at the airport of decksin MadridIt would take a long time to adjust to the Spanish electoral scenario and to identify the protagonists and their positions.

The analytical picture represents a challenge of interpretation: the socialist left in a social democratic way against a post-Franco right also in a social democratic way, and in the middle of that revolutionary left that became a terrorist, that was marginalized from the institutional system and that today -shockingly- co-governs with the PSOE.

The left in the government it complains about the threat coming from the right, but without acknowledging how the zero-sum economy works: the mistakes of the left benefit the right.

In this space I published in October 2018 a column referring to what was happening in Mexico and the left-right pendulum swing within the ruling group of the PRIgenerously assuming that the PRI It was approaching a kind of socialist left-without socialism and based only on a neoconservative social assistance.

In that text I recorded a phrase from the Mexican Secretary of the Interior in 1978, Jesus Reyes Heroleswhen he received the request for legal registration of the Mexican Communist Party, outlawed more for its ideology than for its revolutionary actions and a little for its support for the pro-Castro guerrilla that began to operate in Mexico in the mid-1960s.

The application for legal registration of the PCM It was an important step towards the institutionalization of the PRI political system that refused to be democratic and that spent its time making bureaucratic and circumstantial decisions of political depressurization. In his speech, the then PCM leader, Arnoldo Martínez Verdugodenounced that the Mexican PRI regime was slipping to the right, after the fleeting six-year period of government of Luis Echeverría marked by a populism of assistance and sympathizer abroad with the socialist countries and especially with the Organization of Non-Aligned Countries.

The Secretary of the Interior –a progressive intellectual and historian, reader of Ortega y Gasset– gave a speech in which he responded to the accusatory accusation of the right-wing of the regime. His words can be used today to explain all this ideological disagreement that is occurring in Spain:

“Bringing the regime to the right depends, more than on its efficiency in such a purpose, on the inefficiency of the left in preventing it and the inability of the government itself to avoid it.”

Any Ibero-American political scientist visit Spain these days you will meet an electoral strengthening of the right and the ultra-right, which has registered a significant advance in the polls and would be outlining the possibility of a victory. On the other hand, the social democratic left does not know how to explain its strategic and perhaps even ideological associations with the ultra-left of ETA and the Bildu group, with evidence of a certain rejection of voters from the center and from the traditional left to that strategic articulation of commitments.

The electoral advance of the right could accommodate itself in a simple box of right-wing society and the regime, but taking care to elucidate if an important sector of society really moved to the right or was only expressing its repudiation of the presence of the ETA in the PSOE government.

The paragraph of the Mexican Kings Heroles on the Mexican right-wing process in 1977 could explain the reconstruction of the vote for the right in Spain based on the inefficiency of the left to prevent it “and the inability of the government itself to avoid it”.

The recomposition of the ideological scene of Spain will be the main task of reorganizing the political forces in either of the two scenarios: if the PSOE-ETA wins the elections or if the PP-Vox wins, especially due to the ideological and partisan exhaustion of the political cadres that They arose in the heat of the protest of the indignados of May 2011, barely twelve years ago.

The ideological pillars of Spain are the PSOE and the PPwith groups on each of the two sides of the political center, which would be indicating that all is not lost and that the groups at the extremes of each position have not fully established themselves in the spirit of society, although their fragmentation would be generating conditions for the difficulties in the construction of absolute majorities that guarantee access to the government.

The weakening of the PSOE left, its mistakes in alliances with radical groups that have unpaid debts with Spanish society during the Franco regime and the depletion of an ideological space for various radical expressions led to its defeat in the last regional elections.

The right seems to have acted with greater political sensitivitysince the two solid positions are the PP and Vox, without having to bear the fragmentation of small groups that become government ballasts.

Our Ibero-American political scientist would have to dedicate many hours to mapping, first, the ideological spectrum in two main positions: the left and the right, but fragmenting a society that would need fewer groups and more cohesive proposals. The difficulties of government PSOE and his alliances with the ultra-left were the ballast that ended up sinking the precarious Pedro Sánchez.

To understand the Spanish puzzle, Ibero-American political scientists require a scholarship with local residence.

