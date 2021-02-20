Spain “I sometimes close the toilet to cry” – Life in Europe’s biggest slum was hard before, then the electricity was cut off

HS visited the Cañada Real area on the side of Madrid, whose notoriety is exaggerated by residents. “This is a quiet and modest area of ​​the workforce,” says a man who has lived in the area for a long time.

Naima Hamid, who moved from Morocco to Spain more than a decade ago, says the neighborhood is living a completely normal life.­

Anna Venejärvi

2:00 | Updated 6:38

Madrid

Como cualquiera – like anything. The words are painted in capital letters on a wall along the road to Cañada Real, about 15 kilometers from central Madrid.

That’s what the inhabitants of the old residential area formed by the cattle roads hope: that the area would be like any district or village in Madrid. The idea is repeated in speeches often.