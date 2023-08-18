Spain | Hundreds of firefighters in trouble in Tenerife: “Probably the most difficult fire in at least 40 years”

Extinguishing is made difficult by the spread of flames in the forests of steep gorges.

in Spain Extinguishing the raging wildfire in Tenerife has proven to be very difficult. Nearly 3,000 residents have been evacuated from the path of the fire and four thousand have been ordered to stay indoors due to poor air quality.

“This is probably the most difficult fire the Canary Islands have had in at least 40 years. The extreme heat and weather conditions make the work hard,” characterized the regional director Fernando Clavijo.

According to local authorities, the flames have so far engulfed more than 3,200 hectares of terrain.

Four hundred firefighters and soldiers, as well as 17 fire engines and helicopters are fighting the fire.

Wildfire ignited in the national park surrounding the Teide volcano on Tuesday evening. Extinguishing the fire is made difficult by its spread in the forests of steep gorges.

Last year wildfires raged across Europe, but the situation was particularly bad in Spain. Almost 500 fires destroyed more than 300,000 hectares of land. So far this year, the fires have burned about 71,000 hectares to ashes.

Read more: The pictures show the chaotic fires in Tenerife, which are being extinguished by almost 250 firefighters

Read more: Large wildfire in Tenerife, several villages evacuated