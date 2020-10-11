Spain Hundreds of boats arrived in the Canary Islands from Morocco, the largest number of arrivals since 2006

According to a representative of the Red Cross, between Thursday and Saturday, a total of 1,015 migrants arrived in the Canary Islands in 485 boats.

To the Canary islands more than 1,000 immigrants have arrived in the last 48 hours, the Red Cross said on Saturday. According to Reuters, such readings were last seen in 2006, when all other sea routes from Africa to Europe were closed.

According to a representative of the Red Cross, between Thursday and Saturday, a total of 1,015 migrants arrived in the Canary Islands in 485 boats.

According to experts, migrants are being driven to the Canary Islands, in particular by the reinforced control arrangements on Morocco’s Mediterranean coast. The shortest distance from Morocco to the Canary Islands is about 100 kilometers.

Local politicians have asked the Spanish government for more help, arguing that the Canary Islands do not have sufficient resources to deal with the migration situation.

While the influx of migrants to Spain by sea has fallen by almost 5.8% between January and September, arrivals in the Canary Islands have increased by as much as 523.7%. According to the Spanish Ministry of the Interior, a total of 6 081 people have arrived on the islands during this period, which puts a significant strain on the resources of local authorities.

“Our goal is to have a stable network of accommodation resources in the Canary Islands,” tweeted the Spanish Minister for Immigration Jose Luis Escriva on Saturday after his visit to the islands.