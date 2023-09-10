A commuter train on the Barcelona-Puigcerda route hit several people crossing the tracks near Granollers (Barcelona): four people died. The accident occurred after eight in the afternoon, when, as reported by Renfe, a group of at least four people crossed the road “in an unauthorized, curved and difficult to see point”.

The accident occurred on the Parets – Granollers Canovelles route. Renfe and Adif stressed that the impact “could not have been avoided.” The train was stopped, pending the determination of the police authorities.

The victims are four young people, three girls and a boy in his early twenties, who were trying to reach the Duro music festival held in the area. The survivors were taken to Mollet hospital.