Futpro took the field alongside the national team player, kissed on the lips after the victory of the World Cup by the number one of the Football Federation. Even Pedro Sanchez, the outgoing prime minister, made him understand that an official apology is not enough

From our correspondent Filippo Maria Ricci





filippomricci – MADRID (SPAIN)

Jenni Hermoso breaks her silence, and with a statement launched through the union platform Futpro she calls for the necessary actions to be taken against the president of the Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales. That, on Sunday, in the celebrations after winning the World Cup, you thought it best to print a kiss on the player’s lips. Spontaneous and exaggerated gesture, which unleashed a political storm on Rubiales, first unconscious, then aggressive and finally dejected and overwhelmed by the consequences of his gesture in worldwide vision.

"ACTIONS needed" — The press release: "From our association we ask the RFEF to take the appropriate measures, monitor the rights of our players and take the necessary actions. It is essential that our national team is represented by figures who project, in every area, its values ​​of equality and respect. It is necessary to continue to advance in the fight for equality, a fight that our players have led with determination, bringing us to the position we are in today."

false statements — A few things should be mentioned on the sidelines: on Sunday morning, the Football Federation passed on to Efe, the Spanish press agency, very conciliatory statements by Hermoso towards Rubiales, with the player who in practice minimized the theme of the kiss and seemed to want to turn the page. Well, the online newspaper Relevo has revealed that those statements are false, they do not belong to Hermoso.

the begging — And then the journalist herself, Natalia Torrente, also told on TV that Rubiales begged Jenni to record a video with him, appealing to his role as a father: “Please, do it for my daughters”. Hermoso refused and Rubiales recorded the video of her apology, half-mouthed, by herself.

call for resignation — Yesterday Pedro Sanchez, outgoing and acting Prime Minister and good friend of Rubiales, received the world champion national team at Moncloa: he coldly greeted the federal president and then defined his behavior as unacceptable, inviting him to take a step further than what has been done so far. He has practically asked him to resign, which Rubiales is stoically refusing to do: he has called an extraordinary federal meeting for Friday in which he will try to wring the support of his loyalists. However, all of Spain will ask him to leave the seat, and this card from Jenni could represent the decisive step.