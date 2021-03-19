HEALTH authorities in Spain have confirmed that death of a Marbella teacher from a brain haemorrhage was not connected to the AstraZeneca jab she had two weeks earlier.

Initial findings from an autopsy carried out on Pilar González Bres indicates that the vaccine is not related to the cause of death, according to Spanish media reports.

Instead it found that the 43-year-old mother of two children had an undiagnosed aneurysm, a condition which causes a predisposition to suffer from strokes.

Preliminary findings suggest that there were no signs of blood clotting issues being detected in the victim’s body, although further investigations are being carried out.

On Tuesday, health authorities had launched a probe to see if the vaccine had played a role in her death.

Spain is resuming AstraZeneca vaccines from next Wednesday.

She died after repated visits to the Quiron Hospital in Marbella with complaints of a severe headache.

She reportedly first went to Emergency on 4 March, a day after she had the vaccine but was discharged.

She returned on Saturday when doctors order a CT scan but was again discharged when it revealed nothing.

She was finally readmitted the next day and another scan ordered which showed that she was suffering from a brain haemorrhage.

On Monday emergency surgery was carried out to drain the fluid on the brain but her condition worsened and she died in intensive care on Tuesday.

Health authorities in Spain suspended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine earlier this week ”as a precaution” but on Thursday took the decision to restart their use from next week.

The decision was taken following a report by the European Medicines Agency which judged that “its benefits outweighed risks”.

