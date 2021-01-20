A bar in the center of Valencia closes its doors this Tuesday. Monica Torres

Spain is heading for a pseudo-confinement. Less aggressive than in spring, but very limiting. The drip of contagion by covid-19 does not stop and most communities continue to tighten restrictions while the political dispute continues to modify – or not – the decree of state of alarm. It is in the air, awaiting an agreement this Wednesday in the Interterritorial Health Council, an eventual extension of the curfew and the possibility of applying a home confinement, as in the first wave. Until the parties make up their minds – the Government agrees to tighten nighttime restrictions, but rejects the total closure – the autonomies continue to cut back on social interaction. The Valencian Community, for example, ordered this Tuesday the complete closure of the hospitality industry for two weeks, a measure that has also already entered into force in Castilla-La Mancha.

Several autonomies are beginning to question whether the tools of the current state of alarm decree are enough to overcome the third wave and are demanding more room for maneuver. For example, the advance of the curfew at eight in the afternoon – now it begins, at the earliest, at 22.00 – a demand that has the favor of regional governments of the opposite sign, such as Andalusia (led by the PP) or the Valencian Community (PSOE), and it has even been applied in Castilla y León (although the Government has appealed it).

The Government maintains that the state of alarm leaves enough room for action, but has been open to studying an extension of the curfew. What is more blunt, however, is in its refusal to allow home confinement, as requested by Andalusia, Castilla y León or Murcia, among others. “We see an increase in cases resulting from Christmas and that causes us to want more response instruments. But it is that with the ones we have now, if they are applied well, we believe that they are enough if we wait 14 days, ”the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, insisted this Tuesday in SER Catalunya.

In any case, the communities advance, de facto, to a kind of confinement. It is not domiciliary, as in March, but with the current restrictions in some communities, little else can be done than going to work, going to school, taking a walk or playing sports in the street. For example, the Valencian president, Ximo Puig, announced on Tuesday that, in addition to closing the hotel business (only take away food can be served), he will also close the sports facilities and advance the closing of the business at six in the afternoon, except for food and pharmacies.

In the same vein, Galicia, which already maintains severe restrictions in 70% of its territory (bars can only serve on the terrace and close at 6:00 p.m.), will also completely close the hospitality business as of Thursday and all activities will not essential in the cities of Arteixo (A Coruña), Viveiro (Lugo) and Xinzo (Ourense) and restricts the autonomous federated sport. Asturias, for its part, will isolate Oviedo, Llanes and Cangas de Narcea starting this Thursday, as there are already three other towns in the Principality.

Spain faces the third wave with very different restrictive measures depending on the autonomous community. With an upward epidemic curve —the incidence at 14 days is more than 714 cases per 100,000 inhabitants—, the autonomies coincide in limiting mobility and social interaction, the two determining factors of the spread of the virus, but the level of intensity in each one of them it is different. In fact, there are not necessarily tougher measures where the incidence is higher. For example, Navarra, with 404 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, will close again, as of Saturday 23 January, the interior of the hotel and catering establishments and will once again limit meetings in the private sphere to a single coexistence unit. Madrid, on the other hand, which has twice the incidence (804 cases per 100,000 inhabitants), keeps the bars open (50% inside and 75% outside) until 10pm.

Madrid is, in fact, one of the communities that has least restricted its activity, despite the bad epidemic figures it carries. Against the line of other regional leaders of the PP, the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, again rejected this Tuesday to advance the start time of the curfew in Madrid more: “To further ruin the hospitality industry in Spain, with me that they do not count ”, settled.

Information about the coronavirus

– Here you can follow the last hour on the evolution of the pandemic

– Restrictions search engine: What can I do in my municipality?

– This is how the coronavirus curve evolves in the world

– Download the tracking application for Spain

– Guide to action against the disease