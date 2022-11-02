Spain ranks last among the European countries analyzed in terms of

tax revenue of vehicles and fuels, according to the report ‘The good tax guide’ in which the tax systems for the registration of private and company cars in 31 countries on the continent are compared.

Furthermore, according to the organization

Transportation & Environmentresponsible for the study, our country stands out among the “worst in Europe”, because it continues to offer “more advantages” to

to the purchase of polluting vehicles than electric cars. The T&E report also delves into the deficiencies that, in its opinion, the Spanish tax regime applicable to cars has and that do not favor the deployment of electric vehicles in the country.

On the one hand, analysts have highlighted that only

a minority of polluting cars pay the corresponding registration tax at the time of purchase of new vehicles.

“This tax is proportional to the emissions of the vehicle. However, the registration tax exemption

is at a very high limit (120 grams per kilometer), and the other sections are not restrictive enough, which is why most new vehicles avoid this tax. In the year 2021, only 1.1% of registered vehicles did so under the quotas of the fourth tranche (the highest) and just 5.9% did so with the third “, highlights the analysis.

T&E has also pointed out that Spain is one of the nine European countries out of the 31 analyzed in which plug-in hybrid cars are still fiscally favored and do not penalize them based on their environmental impact, “despite the fact that it has been shown that

produce polluting emissions for not systematically circulating in electric mode«.

For this reason, the T&E study concludes that the differentiation between plug-in hybrids and battery electrics in Spain “is null”. In this context, the study also emphasizes that tax regulations do not make any difference in

VAT relief for cars “highly polluting” and those with zero emissions.

“This means that companies are discouraged from migrating their fleets towards sustainable vehicles. In Belgium, France or Portugal the amount that can be amortized depends on the emissions emitted by the vehicle. Spain should follow suit”, T&E has assessed.

“The report’s findings conclude that there is enormous potential for

modernize vehicle taxation in Spainwhich, to this day, instead of favoring non-polluting vehicles, continues to use regulations that have become dusty over time“, the organization has opined.

Along these lines, he has recommended the country to “urgently” reform the taxation of automobiles, given that the figures show that “it is one of the worst in Europe” and has considered that the Government must adapt these taxes “to current times”.

“That is, favor the substitution of

polluting vehicles for clean vehicles and, in this way, increase the low levels of adoption of electric vehicles while improving air quality and mitigating climate change”, added Pulido.

Meanwhile, the associations of the automobile sector in Spain (Anfac, Faconauto and Ganvam) have asked the Government for specific measures that allow the automotive industry to carry out the transition towards electric mobility.

This positioning of the three organizations comes after the negotiators of the

European Parliament and of the Council closed last night an agreement in principle so that from 2035 the new passenger cars and commercial vehicles that are marketed in the European Union are “zero emissions”, which will mean the prohibition of marketing combustion vehicles, which includes gasoline, diesel and hybrids.

The associations of

manufacturers and dealers They defend that if a toughening of the environmental requirements for the sector is carried out, this should be accompanied by measures of the same level that allow the transition to zero-emission mobility to be successfully undertaken.

They consider that “the Executive is not accelerating at the same rate that it asks the sector. It is urgent to boost sales of electrified vehicles, because if electrified cars are not sold in Spain, some may rethink why invest in electrifying their plants«.

Thus, they requested the implementation of measures similar to those being applied by other countries, such as Portugal, among which it is worth deducting VAT from buyers of

plug-in hybrids and pure electricin addition to direct aid for the purchase without having to process it later in the IRPF for the acquisition of an electrified tourism as Germany does.