The protests are taking place because the current president of the Spanish government, the socialist Pedro Sánchez, reached an agreement to grant amnesty to Catalan separatist leaders | Photo: EFE/Daniel González

On the second night of protests in Spain, a clash between protesters and police left 39 injured, of which 29 were police officers, during a demonstration in Madrid in front of the national headquarters of the Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE) on Tuesday night (7). Six people were arrested.

The protests are taking place because the current president of the government of Spain, the socialist Pedro Sánchez, reached an agreement last week to grant amnesty to Catalan separatist leaders, investigated and/or condemned for the irregular referendum on the separation of Catalonia from Spain, held in 2017. The objective is to gain support to form a new government.

The center-right PP party received the most votes in Spain’s general elections in July, but in September it failed to secure enough votes in the Congress of Deputies for its leader, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, to be elected president of the Spanish government.

The PSOE, Sánchez’s party, was the second most voted and, after the failure of the PP, was given the task by King Felipe VI of trying to form a coalition to continue governing Spain.

The deadline for the socialist to obtain investiture is November 27th. If he fails, new elections will be called for January 14.

At X, Feijóo asked the protesters for moderation. “We are not like them [socialistas]. Not even like the minority that acts the same way,” she said.