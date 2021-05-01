The Commissioner for the Economy, Paolo Gentiloni, during a speech in the European Parliament. JOHANNA GERON / Reuters

Spain has already delivered to Brussels its national recovery plan, with which it aspires to receive up to 140,000 million euros in loans and grants to boost and transform the economy in the next five years. After months of negotiations at a high level and on a technical scale, the European Commission must now evaluate the work of the Government of Pedro Sánchez. Some countries fear that the procedure that is underway could delay the arrival of funds to the capitals and stifle economic recovery, with the danger of losing sight of the United States and China again. This is the process that gets started.

What have the countries done?

The EU partners have begun to send Brussels their recovery and resilience plans, with which they will collect, together, 750,000 million euros that they will have to spend until 2026. Although initially the date of receipt was closed on 30 In April, the Commission finally opened its hand to the countries that lag furthest behind, which will be able to submit their programs in the next two or three weeks. The first countries to deliver their documents have been Portugal, Greece, Germany, France and Slovakia.

What will the European Commission do now?

Many countries, including Spain, have submitted their plans after arduous negotiations with Brussels that have lasted for months. The Commission must now start evaluating them to check, among other things, whether there is a balance between the investments and the structural reforms requested of the States; the milestones and objectives that capitals have set for themselves; the costs of the actions to be financed; that the reforms are in line with the recommendations made by the Commission or the existence of a strong spending control system to protect Community money.

What do you ask of Spain?

Like the rest of the countries, the Commission will examine investments to verify that at least 37% of this expenditure will be dedicated to the agenda green and 20% to the digital one. Brussels must also decide whether the reforms presented address a “significant subset of recommendations” formulated in 2019 and 2020. By this he refers to the suggestions made to it in the framework of the so-called European Semester, when Brussels examines the Spanish economy and finances to detect its weak points. From there, it makes several suggestions for fixing those vulnerabilities. Until now, countries have ignored these recommendations, especially if they related to controversial reforms. Now it is different: those demands are linked to the funds. The Commission has asked Spain to be employed in three areas: the labor market, pensions and market unity. The reforms on the labor market alone have involved more than 70 meetings between Brussels and Spain.

How will it be evaluated?

The European Commission will examine 11 criteria, including whether the reforms respond to the specific recommendations, the green and digital objectives, or whether they have a lasting impact on the country’s economy. Brussels will mark each of them with an A, B or C. Spain needs to get an A in at least seven sections and cannot fail with a C at all.

How long will it take to take the exam?

The Commission has two months to examine the 27 countries. France, Spain, Germany and Italy have urged Brussels to speed up this calendar, understanding that it is perfectly familiar with plans that it has been negotiating for some time. The community executive says it takes all that time to evaluate extensive plans and ensure that the money will be well spent.

Will the other partners be able to pronounce themselves?

Yes, the Council will have one month to review the plans and give them the green light. No country will have the right of veto, but there is a so-called “emergency brake”, which will allow a plan to be submitted to the European Council to be submitted to the Heads of State and Government for deliberation.

Why are milestones and objectives so important?

The Commission has insisted that countries be clear about the milestones and objectives that they set out in their recovery plans. Through its fulfillment, the Community Executive will be able to control the fulfillment of the program and, most importantly, continue making the two annual disbursements. In the event that all of the objectives are not met, the Commission may stop payments, although it also has the power to make partial disbursements.

When will the money arrive?

The European Commission plans to start asking the market for 806.00 billion euros as soon as it has given the green light to the plans. At that time, Brussels can borrow to provide the capitals with a pre-financing corresponding to 13% of their share. In the case of Spain, that amount amounts to 9,000 million euros. The Community Executive, which has been making progress in all the necessary procedures to be able to issue debt, believes that this money can begin to flow in July.

Can the delivery of that money be delayed?

Yes. The calendar is very tight, so any slippage could delay debt issues to September, given that August is considered a practically non-business month. There is another obstacle in the way: there are nine countries left to ratify the agreement. Although Brussels has cleared the setback that would have meant the rejection of the German Constitutional Constitution, the question of Poland persists and now that of Finland has arisen, where the justice has determined that a two-thirds majority of Parliament will be needed to move forward.