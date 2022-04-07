Spain also has its Sywerts: occasional entrepreneurs who earned millions in the most critical phase of the corona pandemic from mouth caps that they sold to governments.

The Public Prosecution Service is still investigating several transactions, but announced yesterday that it would indict a 41-year-old man who, as the brother of a famous duke, is a member of the high society from Madrid. This is due to a dubious trade worth 10.8 million euros, plus 6 million in commission.

Rafael Medina, 41, the ‘golden bachelor’ of Spain who spent some time with Sylvie Meis eight years ago, bought mouth caps and other sanitary equipment from China through a company in Malaysia, together with his partner Alberto Luceno. municipality of Madrid. They are being prosecuted for fraud and money laundering.

“We have not done anything illegal,” Medina told the newspaper La Razon† He had no experience with the trade in products such as mouth caps, corona tests and latex gloves; the products he and his friend sold to Madrid at an increased price between 60 and 80 percent. See also After attack on Ukraine: conscription making a comeback?

Money spent on cars

According to the OM, that transaction would have gone through a cousin of the mayor of the Spanish capital. The latter denied yesterday that he would have had contact with his family member about this. The sale took place in March 2020, when Spain was badly hit by corona with hundreds of deaths a day, with Madrid as the epicenter. “We wanted to help our city,” the entrepreneurs stated.

The Spanish media reported that Medina and Luceno have already spent a large part of the money earned on cars such as a Ferrari and a Lamborghini, a sailing yacht and a house. They also spent it in the nightlife of Madrid, where Medina is a welcome guest because of its celebrity and noble origin. “I spend my honestly earned money on what I feel like,” Medina said yesterday.

