JUST under half a million people in Spain have received two doses of a coronavirus vaccine.

According to the Ministry of Health a total of 498,978 people had been fully inoculated across the country by Wednesday, 80,459 more than on Tuesday.

The Government released the data on its vaccine roll out, which began on December 27, in a new report today.

The country has so far received 2,218,755 doses of vaccines, the majority of them from Pfizer.

There have been a total of 1,733,824 administered doses, with the Moderna jab accounting for 87,600 of these.

Andalucia, the country’s most populous region, had given 117,960 people their two required doses by Wednesday this week.

A further 109,890 people had received their first dose, the regional health ministry said.

The UK in league of its own for first twos

Spain’s vaccination figures place it just outside the top 10 in Europe, having been slowed down by supply issues, particularly in Madrid and Andalucia.

Meanwhile, the UK is performing jabs at breakneck speed compared to its neighbors.

According to Statista, just under 15% of the British population had received their first dose by February 2.

The British Government said in a press release yesterday: “More than 10 million people in the UK have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, marking a significant milestone for the largest vaccination program in British history.

Figures out today show the NHS vaccinated a total of 10,021,471 million people between 8 December 2020 and 2 February 2021, including 9 in 10 people aged 75 and over in England.

“This is equivalent to vaccinating the total capacity of 111 Wembley stadiums in just 8 weeks and is an important step towards hitting the Prime Minister’s target of offering vaccines to the top 4 priority groups by the middle of February.”

But the number of people who have received both doses in the UK stood as of yesterday at 498,962, 16 fewer than in Spain.