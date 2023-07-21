24 hours before the end of the campaign for the general elections this Sunday (23), in Spain, the candidates to lead the country’s new government launched themselves in search of the votes of the undecided, especially the two parties that are fighting to be the third largest political force: the left-wing coalition Sumar, and the right-wing party, Vox.

Led, respectively, by the second vice-president of the current government, Yolanda Díaz, and by Santiago Abascal, these parties could be fundamental for the formation of the government that will emerge from the polls on Sunday, provided that the conservative Popular Party (PP), led by Alberto Núñez Feijóo, nor the Socialist Party, of the current ruler, Pedro Sánchez, obtain a sufficient parliamentary majority to not depend on alliances.

This Saturday (22), the electoral campaign will end, as well as the possibility of voting by mail, thanks to the fact that the Central Electoral Board (JCE) decided to extend the deadline for another day to “facilitate as much as possible the right to vote for citizens who opted for this voting procedure”.

Still, there are about 170,000 ballots that have not yet been collected, according to provisional data from the state postal service company.

The numbers reflect that more than 2.6 million Spaniards, out of a total census of 35.1 million residents, will vote by mail, which is a historic record and an increase of 94.71% compared to the 2019 elections.

Echoes of the “Three Debate”

The fact that the elections were brought forward by Sánchez to the height of summer in Spain, when temperatures can reach 40 degrees Celsius in some parts of the country and with most Spaniards on vacation, was one of the first points of discussion and controversy surrounding the election.

The theme became one of the electoral promises of Núñez Feijóo, who this Thursday (20) pledged to reform the electoral law so that elections cannot be held in July and August, except in cases of “extraordinary urgency and necessity.”

The conservative candidate has resumed campaign events with his name in the spotlight, after being largely absent from the last electoral debate held on Thursday on Spanish public television, in which Sánchez, Díaz and Abascal participated.

The televised dispute saw the union of the left, represented by Sánchez and Díaz, against Abascal and the constant reminder of the absence of Feijóo, who was accused of being afraid to appear publicly in the debate alongside the leader of Vox.

Lula’s support for Sánchez

In the final stretch for the elections, Sánchez received the support of foreign leaders, such as Lula; German Chancellor Olaf Scholz; and the Prime Minister of Portugal, António Costa.

They signed a manifesto calling on Spain’s socialist leader to win “a majority of progress” next Sunday.

The manifesto was signed by other leftist politicians, such as the president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández; Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen; the mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo; former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown; and former President of Chile Michelle Bachelet.