Luis Rubiales, president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), acknowledged on Monday that racism is a “serious problem” in the country. For its part, the Spanish Prosecutor’s Office opened an investigation on Monday into racist chants directed at Real Madrid’s Brazilian forward, Vinícius Júnior, during the weekend’s match against Valencia.

The prosecutor’s office for the city of Valencia, where the match took place, in the east of the country, is investigating the racist chants directed at Vinícius Júnior as a possible “hate crime”, according to a judicial source explained to the AFP agency.

The investigation began after Real Madrid filed a criminal complaint with the Spanish prosecutor for insults against the Brazilian striker during the match played on Sunday May 21 at Mestalla.

Earlier on Monday, the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Luis Rubiales, admitted that “the first thing is to recognize that we have a problem in our country.” At a press conference in Madrid, he stated that racism is “a serious problem that also stains an entire team, an entire fan base, an entire club, an entire country.”

Rubiales’ statements contrast with the first response from the president of La Liga, Javier Tebas, who defended the action of the contest against racism and questioned Vinícius for stating that La Liga “belongs to racists.” Thebes recommended the 22-year-old Brazilian international to report “before criticizing and slandering” the organization of the Spanish first division tournament.

For Rubiales, these statements by Tebas were “irresponsible.” “Probably Vinícius is more right than we think and we all have to do more against racism,” said the RFEF boss.

The fact escalated to the political sphere. After the Brazilian president ‘Lula’ da Silva repudiated what happened, andhe Government of Brazil summoned the Spanish ambassador on Monday to ask him for explanations for the incident. Likewise, the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed that “another inadmissible episode” of racism had ended without the Spanish authorities taking effective measures to prevent these attacks.

Meanwhile, late on Sunday, Spain’s Foreign Minister Juan Luis Albares insisted that racism is “disgusting” and clashes with sporting values.

“The Spanish government will not leave any doubt or cover up any attitude of racism, intolerance or rejection of pluralism,” he added, highlighting a statement from Spain’s Sports Council, which promised to study footage of the game to identify the perpetrators and prosecute them.

Valencia CF, for its part, claimed to have identified a fan responsible for the attacks. In addition, the club authorities added that they are working with the police to detect other fans, who face sanctions such as a lifetime ban from attending stadiums.

Vinícius Júnior, victim of a dozen racist attacks

The complaint promoted by Real Madrid is the tenth judicial presentation for alleged racist insults against the young 22-year-old Brazilian striker.

The president of Real Madrid has met with @ViniJr to show him his support and affection, to inform him of all the steps that are being taken in his defense and to confirm that the club will go to the last consequences in the face of such a repugnant situation of hate. pic.twitter.com/vu18Lf0nif — Real Madrid CF (@realmadrid) May 22, 2023



Spanish police keeps an investigation open a possible hate crime against Vinicius, related to the appearance in January of a mannequin with his number 20 shirt hanging outside the training camp of the ‘merengue’ club, before a classic against Atlético de Madrid.

Previously, the prosecutor’s office filed a complaint filed for racist chants directed at the player in September, in another derby against the ‘colchoneros’. The attorney general’s office closed the case because the “monkey” slogans they were only mentioned on a couple of occasions and for “a few seconds”. The judicial authority stressed that the Spanish penal code makes it difficult to prosecute racist incidents in soccer matches.

“The League uses these legal cases to wash its hands, although in reality it has the power to make decisions and impose sanctions itself,” said Moha Gerehou, a Spanish journalist and anti-racism activist.

“LaLiga should be able to close the stadiums and force some games to be played behind closed doors in these cases, since that puts pressure on the clubs and the fans themselves,” he added, in statements to Reuters.

Broad support for Vinícius

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois explained that he heard “monkey noises” after about 20 minutes of play and anticipated that he would have gone with Vinícius if the Brazilian had decided to skip the game against Valencia.

“If Vini wants to keep playing, we’ll keep playing, but if Vini says he doesn’t play anymore, I’ll leave the field with him because we can’t tolerate these things,” Courtois told the Movistar channel.

Real Madrid’s Brazilian striker Vinícius Júnior reacts to being insulted during the Spanish league football match between Valencia CF and Real Madrid CF at Mestalla stadium, on May 21, 2023. © Jose Jordan / AFP

In turn, the former international with England, Rio Ferdinand, demanded more protection from the Spanish soccer authorities for Vinícius. “I see pain, I see disgust, I see him needing help,” he wrote on Instagram.

The support was so broad that it extended to other figures such as the Frenchman from Paris Saint-Germain, Kylian Mbappé; the Barcelona coach, Xavi Hernández; FIFA President Gianni Infantino; or the seven-time Formula One champion, the British runner Lewis Hamilton, among many others.

In Brazil, anger spread through social media and reached President ‘Lula’ da Silva himself, who took a breather from the G7 summit in Hiroshima to call on FIFA and the Spanish league to take “serious measures”. .

“It is unfair that a poor boy who has done so well in life, who may be on his way to becoming the best in the world – he is without a doubt the best at Real Madrid – is insulted in all the stadiums where he plays,” he said. in Japan.

On Twitter, the president of the Brazilian Football Confederation, Ednaldo Rodrigues, told Vinícius Júnior that “you have our love and support, and that of all Brazilians.”

The striker’s fellow Brazilian international Richarlison, retired legend Ronaldo and music icon Gilberto Gil were among those who condemned the racist treatment he has received in Spain.

“Another episode of racism in La Liga. And once again Vini Jr. is the victim. How long will this last?” Ronaldo, 46, wrote on Instagram. “As long as there is impunity and complicity… Enough”.

With AFP and Reuters