The new goalkeeper coach is José Sambade, with extensive experience at the national and international level. The Galician replaces José Manuel Ochotorena after terminating his contract with the National Team in a friendly way.

Sambade spent 13 years at Deportivo de la Coruña from 2000 to 2013. Besiktas, Baniyas and Monaco were his last destinations before joining the national team. His hiring was announced in February and this has been the first call where he has been able to train the three goals of La Roja.

In a short video from Sefutbol, We can see the various and intense exercises that the coach performs with De Gea, Unai Simón and Robert Sánchez. This video has not been slow to attract the attention of different media around the world. Bleacher Report or Sport bible they echoed his methods and classified it as “football of the future”.