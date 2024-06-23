Berlin (dpa)

The curtain rises on the second group competitions of the European Nations Cup “Euro 2024” in Germany on Monday, with Spain facing Albania and Italy facing Croatia.

The Spanish national team has qualified for the round of 16, after winning the first two matches, while the other three teams in the group are competing for the second qualification card, in addition to the possible third card, which is obtained by the four best teams that ranked third in the group stage.

Spain leads Group B with six points, and Italy is in second place with three points, compared to one point for Croatia and Albania.

“El Matador” began its continental campaign with a thrilling victory over Croatia 3-0, while Italy beat Albania 2-1. In the second round, Spain beat Italy 1-0, and Croatia tied with Albania 2-2.

Despite qualifying for the knockout rounds, Spanish Matador coach Luis de la Fuente confirmed that his team has not achieved anything yet in Euro 2024, despite ending the Azzurri’s unbeaten run, which lasted for ten consecutive matches.

The Spanish national team recorded its third successive victory over Italy for the first time ever, and the El Matador team achieved victory in the first two matches of the European Nations Cup for the second time in its history after Euro 2016, but De La Fuente stressed that his team needs to make more efforts, in order to compete for the title. Continental team for the third time in its history, pointing out the need for its players to be humble during the confrontation against Albania.

The Spain coach said, “There is still a long way to win the European title. We have not achieved anything yet. We have won some important matches at a great level, but football can become very cruel, so we have to be careful, be humble, and show respect.”

Klaus Gasola became the second player to score an own goal and another against the opponent during a single match in the European Nations Cup, after snatching Albania’s fatal equalizer in stoppage time against Croatia.

Thanks to this goal, Gasola maintained Albania’s hopes of qualifying for the knockout rounds, after it succeeded for the first time in its second participation in the continental championship in scoring more than one goal during one match.

Albania’s Brazilian coach Silvinho hopes to win against the Spanish El Matador, and pledged to the fans that his team will do everything in its power to continue in the continental championship.

Sylvinho said, “What I pledged to the Albanian fans is that we will fight for every point. Against Spain, the task will be difficult, but we enjoy those moments.”

The Spanish national team is experiencing moments of creativity after winning its last eight matches, scoring 31 goals against only three goals conceded.

The Spanish national team is looking forward to winning all three of its matches in the group stage for the second time in its history, after achieving the same thing in Euro 2008, when it won its first title in the continental championship, but the Albanian national team, for its part, is seeking to record a good start to the match, after taking the initiative to score in the first two matches. For him in Euro 2024, but he is still searching for his first victory in the continental championship.

For his part, Luciano Spalletti, coach of the Italian national team, stressed the need for his team’s performance against Croatia in Leipzig to improve compared to the performance it showed against Spain.

Spalletti said, “Maybe I should have given them more rest. We gave them a day and a half off, and we saw that it was the right decision based on the statistics.”

He added, “But the gap was large. We were constantly exhausted, and perhaps we did not recover well in terms of how difficult and important the tournament itself was, because there was a big gap in terms of intensity and readiness.”

The Italian national team has never lost two consecutive matches in the European Nations Cup, but it will face an opponent that it has failed to defeat in its last eight confrontations.

The Croatia national team, which ranked second and third respectively in the last two editions of the World Cup and runner-up in the last edition of the European Nations League, is on the verge of bidding farewell to the continental tournament in the group stage, after scoring one point from the first two matches.

Croatia’s coach, Zlatko Dalic, was subjected to harsh criticism in his country, despite the unique achievements he achieved in recent years.

Dalic said, “We are doing our best to prepare to face Italy. I have learned some things in these seven years, as the successes were much more than the failures.” He added, “I have also become accustomed to these criticisms. I always say that it is my responsibility. I realize that when I win medals, my role does not mean anything, and that I got there by chance, but this is the case in Croatia.”

Real Madrid star Luka Modric is likely playing his last participation in the Euro and participated in his 15th match in the continental tournament, an achievement that is surpassed only by the Spaniard Andres Iniesta, who participated in 16 matches, as the most participating midfielder in the European Nations Cup.