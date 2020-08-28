He coronavirus it advances incessantly around the world and is leaving devastating data in recent weeks. The World Health Organization (WHO) reported on Thursday that confirmed cases through laboratory tests yesterday exceeded 24 million worldwide, having registered a total of 267,670 new cases in the last hours.

As to deaths, the figures are also heartbreaking: 821,462 since the start of the health crisis, with an increase of 6,424 in the last day.

The American continent is the most affected area and it already adds 12.7 million cases. Europe, meanwhile, adds 4.1 million infections since the pandemic began. Russia, Spain and the United Kingdom are the countries of the European continent with more infections from COVID-19, but our country is positioned at the head of the countries with the most positive in the Western Europe.

Ninth country in the world with the most infections

Spain is also positioned as the ninth country with the most cases of coronavirus worldwide: 429.507, single behind the United States, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa, Peru, Mexico and Colombia. 5,594 infections have been counted in the last seven days and records 28,996 deaths since the start of the pandemic, 132 in the last seven days.

Eight of the ten most affected regions in Europe are in Spain

But in addition to being among the 10 countries in the world with the most infections and being the first country in Western Europe in cases of coronavirus, it also has eight of the ten regions most affected by COVID-19 in the European Union.

Aragon, Community of Madrid, Basque Country, Balearic Islands, La Rioja, Navarra, Catalonia and Castilla y León They are the regions that have the most infections depending on the size of their population.

According to data from European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), Aragon (447), Madrid (402), Basque Country (307), Balearic Islands (261), The Rioja (260) and Navarre (221), occupy the top six positions in number of infections per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days. Catalonia (182) and Castile and Leon (167) would occupy the ninth and tenth place respectively.

The other two most affected regions outside of Spain belong to Croatia, Splitsko-Dalmatinska Zupanija (216) and Sibensko-Kninska Zupanija (192), but their cumulative incidence of cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last two weeks places them in fifth place in the European Union, behind Spain, Malta, Luxembourg and Romania.

Aragon and Catalonia

Although Aragon continues to be the Spanish region with the highest incidence of coronavirus cases, the truth is that, together with Catalonia, is beginning to enter a ‘stabilization phase’, As reported Fernando Simon at the press conference on Thursday.

Now it is other communities that begin to register worse data and there have already been twelve Autonomous Communities that have surpassed Catalonia in terms of the incidence rate of infections. Among them, the Madrid’s community, which is one step away from surpassing Aragon and thus being the first region in Europe with the highest incidence of cases.

Communities with more infections since the beginning of the pandemic

Regarding the data by communities, Madrid and Catalonia they are the only ones that exceed 100,000 cases since the start of the pandemic: 115,159 and 105,429 respectively. They are followed with more than 26,000 infections Castile and Leon (26,973), Andalusia (26,829) and Basque Country (26,597).

As opposed, Asturias is the community that has counted the fewest cases (3,185), followed by Cantabria (3,740), Estremadura (4,642), Murcia (5,085), The Rioja (5,299), Canary Islands (5,851), Balearics (7,465) and Navarre (9,203). The remaining communities exceed the barrier of 10,000 infections.