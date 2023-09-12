violence

Spanish police have arrested a man in Madrid on charges of “sexual assault” against a reporter during a TV broadcast.

The journalist Isa Balado was following a case of theft in a shop in the Madrid neighborhood of Lavapiés, on behalf of the program ‘En boca de todos’, live on the Cuatro channel. At that moment, according to what was seen in the images of her, a man approached her from behind and touched her bottom, while asking her: “What channel are you on?”. Faced with this situation, the presenter of the Nacho Abad program suspended the connection, while the Cuatro managers called the police. “What until now was ‘normal’ is no longer so. #Enough is the cry of our country to guarantee the right to sexual freedom of all women”, commented the Minister of Equal Opportunities Irene Montero on X , “stop impunity”. Messages of solidarity with Balado also arrived on social media from several colleagues.



01:23