The European Commission already announced it two weeks ago and is now ratifying it with an unprecedented contract. The commission assured that Pfizer / BioNTech was going to be the priority laboratory for the EU and now, as reported today by the president of the institution Ursula Von der Leyen, it has closed the largest commercial agreement of the 27 to date for the acquisition of vaccines: 1.8 billion doses of its prophylaxis to be delivered between 2021 and 2023, when a new formula for the new strains will probably be necessary. These 1,800 million roads, of which Spain guarantees more than 180 according to the European syndicated purchase agreements, are added to the 600 million already acquired by the EU from the German-American consortium to be delivered throughout this year.

In Health, as Von der Leyen said, they trust that this agreement will accelerate the vaccination process even more, in the expectation that the company, now a priority partner, will further advance the planned deliveries, after the virtual saturation of the market North American, where various studies suggest that from July there will be a surplus of roads close to 300 million. On April 19, the pharmaceutical giant already announced that it was advancing the delivery to the EU from the third semester to this second of 250 million doses, of which about 25 million (enough to immunize 12.5 million people) will go to Spain , within the agreement of proportional distribution of roads among the 27.

So, and waiting to see what possible new nod Pfizer makes in the form of an advance to the EU after this multimillion-dollar agreement, starting next Monday the consortium will increase the weekly doses it delivers from 1.2 million to 1.7 million to the Ministry of Health. This rate will be maintained from next Monday and throughout the month of May, as revealed on Monday by Minister Carolina Darias, who stressed that in a single month 6.8 million of this prophylaxis will be received.

Apart from today’s agreement, Pfizer will also supply an additional 100 million doses to the European Union throughout 2021, as the EU has executed the early purchase option that it signed on February 17, so the Pfizer / BioNTech’s total supply to the 27 States of the Union will rise to those 600 million this year plus all the doses that the company can advance of the 1,800 million vials of the new contract, enough to fully immunize twice the 446 million inhabitants of the EU with bidosis prophylaxis.