Spain begins its journey from Qatar 2022. The Spanish National Team opens the World Cup Qualification against Greece in this national team break (where it will play three qualifying matches in 7 days). Luis Enrique does not want surprises and will put all the artillery in the field, taking into account the loss of Gerard Moreno, forward more in form of the national team.

These games against Greece, Georgia and Kosovo will serve, in addition to bringing Spain’s presence closer to the next World Cup, to see players with a great projection in the National Team such as Pedri or Bryan Gil. In addition, Sergio Ramos will be available for Luis Enrique after overcoming the discomfort that prevented him from playing against Celta with Real Madrid.

Schedule: what time is the Spain – Greece Qualification for the 2022 World Cup?

The Spain – Greece of the first round of the 2022 World Cup Qualification will be played on Thursday, March 25, 2021 from 8:45 p.m. in the Nuevo Los Cármenes.

Television: how to watch live on TV the Spain – Greece from the 2022 World Cup Qualification?

The Spain – Greece of the first round of the 2022 World Cup Qualification will be able to be enjoyed live on television through TVE, the channel that has the rights to this qualifying phase for the World Cup.

Internet: how to follow online the Spain – Greece from the 2022 World Cup Qualification?

