25 ‘
Foul by Dani Olmo (Spain).
25 ‘
Michalis Bakakis (Greece) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
24 ‘
Álvaro Morata (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
24 ‘
Foul by Kyriakos Papadopoulos (Greece).
19 ‘
Hand by Dani Olmo (Spain).
14 ‘
Foul by Rodrigo (Spain).
14 ‘
Andreas Bouchalakis (Greece) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
14 ‘
Corner, Spain. Corner committed by Zeca.
14 ‘
Attempt blocked. Koke (Spain) right footed shot from the center of the box is blocked.
14 ‘
Attempt missed. Koke (Spain) left footed shot from the center of the box is very close to the right post but was slightly deflected from a direct free kick.
eleven’
Foul by Álvaro Morata (Spain).
eleven’
Andreas Bouchalakis (Greece) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
5′
Koke (Spain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
5′
Foul by Zeca (Greece).
two’
Foul by Rodrigo (Spain).
two’
Anastasios Bakasetas (Greece) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
two’
Attempt missed. Dani Olmo (Spain) header from the center of the box is too high.
The first part begins.
0 ‘
Confirmed line ups on both teams. The protagonists take to the field to start the warm-up exercises
