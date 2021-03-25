25 ‘



Foul by Dani Olmo (Spain).



25 ‘



Michalis Bakakis (Greece) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



24 ‘



Álvaro Morata (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



24 ‘



Foul by Kyriakos Papadopoulos (Greece).



19 ‘



Hand by Dani Olmo (Spain).



14 ‘



Foul by Rodrigo (Spain).



14 ‘



Andreas Bouchalakis (Greece) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



14 ‘



Corner, Spain. Corner committed by Zeca.



14 ‘



Attempt blocked. Koke (Spain) right footed shot from the center of the box is blocked.



14 ‘



Attempt missed. Koke (Spain) left footed shot from the center of the box is very close to the right post but was slightly deflected from a direct free kick.



eleven’



Foul by Álvaro Morata (Spain).



eleven’



Andreas Bouchalakis (Greece) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



5′



Koke (Spain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.



5′



Foul by Zeca (Greece).



two’



Foul by Rodrigo (Spain).



two’



Anastasios Bakasetas (Greece) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



two’



Attempt missed. Dani Olmo (Spain) header from the center of the box is too high.



The first part begins.



0 ‘

