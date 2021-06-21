Open the prisons to send a message of dialogue to the Catalans. The Spanish government grants the pardon to the nine independence leaders in prison for organizing the illegal referendum on October 1st 2017. The doors of the prisons will open in the next few hours for those convicted of sedition, embezzlement and disobedience. The decision was announced by the premier in a speech at the Liceu in Barcelona: “It is time for harmony,” said Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez. Outside the theater, some independence groups protested asking for amnesty. While in Madrid the right-wing opposition parties cry out for the “betrayal” of the unity of the homeland.

The premier knows that many Spaniards, touched by the attempt to proclaim independence in 2017, are opposed to grace and sent this message: “The fundamental reason for the pardons is the usefulness for coexistence – explained the premier -. prison these nine people who represent millions of Catalans is a message of harmony. This decision does not concern only them, but the whole of Catalan society ». The prime minister’s strategy starts from an assumption: one cannot advance in dialogue with the separatists as long as the leaders are in prison. Removed this boulder from the negotiating table, is the reasoning of the government, the climate will become less incandescent and the separatists will have one less argument, especially abroad, in their claims. In recent days, the premier has found the support of entrepreneurs and bishops. Another fundamental step: the former Catalan vice president and leader of Esquerra Republicana Oriolol Junqueras has openly criticized the “unilateral way”. The measure concerns the nine prisoners (the former ministers of Puigdemont, including Oriol Junqueras, the former speaker of parliament Carme Forcadell and activists Jordi Sànchez and Jordi Cuixart), but not the thousands of people under investigation for the 2017 referendum, and not even Carles Puigdemont, MEP, who took refuge in Belgium. Thus the Catalan president Pere Aragonès (absent from the Liceu) says that this is “a first step”, but what is needed is amnesty. The Spanish right, on the other hand, has attempted a mobilization against the “betrayal” of Sanchez, accused of wanting to give a gift to the separatists who allow him to govern in Madrid. Another objection, this time from Barcelona: the government has moved before European justice intervenes, which could dismantle the sentence of the Supreme Court. And just in these hours the assembly of the Council of Europe has openly criticized the condemnations of the Spanish justice. The climate today is better, but many boulders remain on the table.