And now that? The Government of Spain granted the placet to former Governor Quirino Ordaz Coppel. There are those who unleashed a whole series of speculations due to the delay in accepting the proposal presented by Mexico. And despite the fact that the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Spain, José Manuel Albares, stepped in and announced that it was “a normal administrative procedure”, the low blows continued. Yesterday, Spain’s acceptance was officially announced for Quirino Ordaz Coppel to become Mexico’s ambassador to that country. What follows is the procedure before the Ministry of the Interior to certify the appointment. And it will go to the Chamber of Senators for confirmation. Once this procedure has been completed in Mexico, Ordaz Coppel will have to be accredited in Spain and the protocol indicates that the credentials must be delivered to King Felipe VI in an official ceremony that the Spanish government traditionally celebrates at the Royal Palace in Madrid.

The position of the PRI. The president of the PRI, Alejandro Moreno, already has his cards played. He has spoken out against former PRI governors who have been invited by President López Obrador to join the diplomatic corps. This was the case when Claudia Pavlovich, from Sonora, and Carlos Miguel Aysa, from Campeche, were appointed. And so it will surely happen now with Quirino Ordaz Coppel, former governor of Sinaloa. If Moreno’s puritanism is real. Then he will have to apply the same measure to hundreds, perhaps thousands of PRI militants who, by personal decision, have joined the work of the current federal, state and municipal government. In particular, the case of the former Governor of Campeche Carlos Miguel Aysa is very close to the national leader of the PRI. A man very close to him and he was the one who promoted him for the governorship. Tearing one’s clothes is not understanding the new times in which political parties are immersed and the new ways of doing politics.

The vote in the Senate. Quirino Ordaz Coppel’s proposal for Mexico’s ambassador to Spain will be discussed at the time in the Senate. Regardless of what the PRI senators decide, by majority the proposal will surely pass. The interesting thing will be to observe the vote of the senator for Sinaloa, Mario Zamora. Until today it is not known how he will vote. Placed as “close” to the national leader of the PRI, Alejandro Moreno, there are those who go ahead in pointing out that he will follow Alito’s instructions. Zamora was a candidate for governor. He had the full support of then Governor Quirino Ordaz Coppel. We will have to see what happens.

All against impunity. Communicators for the Unit, AC, presented proposals that allow moving with certainty towards greater security for the country’s journalists. Made up of owners of various media outlets and well-known journalists in the country, the proposals were presented to the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic, before the Chamber of Senators, where the restitution of the Senatorial Commission for Monitoring Aggressions Against Journalists and Media and a document was also delivered to the Presidency of the Republic. Meanwhile, in Tijuana, where fellow journalists Margarito Martínez and Loúrdes Maldonado were murdered, the demand is clear. Ex-governor Jaime Bonilla, the main suspect in the murder of Loúrdes Maldonado, who had won a lawsuit just four days before being shot to death, be investigated.