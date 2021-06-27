OfVeronika Silberg shut down

Finally having a real party again: This is what hundreds of Spanish teenagers wanted when they went to Mallorca for their Abitur. With fatal consequences.

Madrid / Palma – In Spain, students have just finished high school – the “Selectividad” – brought behind. That has to be celebrated despite the pandemic: traditionally with big, boozy parties, of course. And because the corona numbers in Spain are currently falling, the Spanish teenagers apparently drove to the party island of Mallorca in droves in mid-June. Often without observing mask or spacing rules.

However, the school trips quickly developed into a super-spreading event. Hundreds of students are said to have been infected with Corona on the Mediterranean island itself, as well as on the way there by ferry. According to the various regional governments, 848 students are now affected. The number of infected teenagers rose again on Sunday. Initially, the authorities assumed around 200 related corona infections.

Abitfahrt becomes a corona event: More than 800 schoolchildren are infected on Mallorca

All infected apparently stayed on the Mediterranean island between June 12 and 18. In Madrid alone there are 410 young people who then brought the virus home with them. But students from other areas have also been infected on Mallorca:

126 from the Basque Country

104 from Valencia

70 from Galicia

64 from Catalonia

33 from the Balearic Islands

20 from Murcia

11 from Castile-La Mancha

and 10 from Aragon

Hundreds of other contact persons have also been quarantined in the various regions. Many of the infected young people are said to have taken the same ferry from Valencia to Mallorca. Others probably only came into contact on the island. According to the health department, all students would have been with the alpha-Variant of the virus infected, it was said.

Playa de Palma is a popular party hotspot on Mallorca. Holidaymakers from Germany also like to celebrate here. (vs / dpa)