MADRID. The Spanish government has given the green light to the law that allows any person over the age of 14 to legally register with a gender that does not correspond to their biological sex. The text, which will now have to be discussed by Parliament, provides that with a simple administrative procedure anyone can change their name and gender at will without evidence or witnesses, let alone submit medical reports or have undergone hormone therapy. Twelve and thirteen-year-olds can also avail themselves of the reform with the authorization of a judge. “With this bill we intend to overcome this historical invisibility, the stigmatization and the lack of recognition of the rights of LGBTI people,” said the spokesperson for the executive, Maria Jesus Montero.

The text had been at the center of a heated debate within the executive and was met with hostility by the feminist movement, concerned that, once any male can legally be registered as a woman at his will, decades of struggle for gender equality will come to naught.

The Minister for Equal Opportunities, Irene Montero, says she is convinced that “this is a feminist law” because “either we all arrive or none”. “The fact that today there are people who can breathe more calmly is reason enough for the government to feel satisfied”, is the comment of the Minister of Justice, Juan Carlos Campo.

The law provides that, once the gender has been changed, it will be possible to return to the original one no earlier than six months and after having obtained the authorization of the judge. The text also guarantees access to assisted fertilization for lesbians, bisexuals and transsexuals and will allow lesbian and bisexual women to have children without being married. Finally, genital surgery on intersex infants is prohibited, whose parents will have 12 months to decide with which gender to register them.