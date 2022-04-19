The Catalan independence movement accused the central Spanish state on Monday of having spied on dozens of its leaders through a computer program on their mobile phones, a fact documented in a report by a Canadian agency released by The New Yorker and El País.

“We have been spied on massively and illegally through a program that only the States can have.. Politicians, lawyers and activists, victims of the dirty war of the Spanish State,” former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont denounced on Twitter.

the american media The New Yorker and Spanish El País echoed this Monday a report from the Citizen Laba Canadian body based at the University of Toronto, according to which at least 65 prominent Catalan independence fighters were spied on using Pegasus software.

Almost all incidents of infection of devices with this Israeli software, which allows reading messages and remotely activating the camera and microphone of phones, occurred between 2017 and 2020.

Among those affected are the current Catalan regional president Pere Aragonese (when he was still regional vice president), lThe former Catalan presidents Quim Torra and Artur MasMEPs, deputies of the Catalan regional Parliament and members of pro-independence civil organizations, according to Citizen Lab.

Carles Puigdemont, who went to Belgium to evade justice after the frustrated secession of Catalonia in October 2017, was not directly attacked by the computer program, but many people around him, including his wife, added the Canadian body.

contacted by the AFP, the Spanish government did not immediately comment on this information.

In July 2020, the then president of the Catalan Parliament, Roger Torrent, denounced having been spied on through Pegasus by the Spanish state, an accusation that the executive of the socialist Pedro Sánchez flatly rejected at the time.

For more than a decade, Catalonia has been the focus of a struggle between separatism, which has controlled the regional government and Parliament for years, and the Spanish central executive.

“The Spanish government must give explanations immediately,” Pere Aragonés demanded on Twitter on Monday, underlining the fact that “this espionage software can only be acquired by the States

The pulse had its peak moments in the illegal self-determination referendum and the subsequent failed declaration of independence in October 2017, as well as the prison sentence of nine separatist leaders in October 2019, which led to massive demonstrations in Catalonia, some of them violent.

Tensions have dropped considerably since the Sánchez government launched a negotiation with the independence supporters in February 2020 and pardoned the nine imprisoned independence leaders in June 2021.

AI asks the European Union for guarantees

Amnesty International (AI) called on Monday for measures from the European Union (EU) to “end the abuses committed with espionage software” after verifying that dozens of Catalan politicians were attacked, especially with the Pegasus system of the Israeli technology group NSO.

In a statement, AI criticizes that the Twenty-seven “are not putting an end to the rampant human rights violations committed with spyware” and assures that it has been able to “independently” verify the use of these systems against pro-independence leaders, journalists and other members of Catalan society, exhibited today by Citizen Lab.

Citizen Lab, a research group based in Canada, has published this Monday its “Catalangate” report, carried out with civil organizations in Catalonia, in which it identifies 65 prominent citizens of the Spanish region whose mobiles were infiltrated mainly between 2017 and 2020 (although there are some cases in 2015) with the Pegasus software and, to a lesser extent, with the also Israeli Candiru, which are only sold to governments.

🕵️‍♂️ New revelations from @citizenlab confirmed by Amnesty International reveal that the following figures from Catalan society were spied on by the NSO group’s Pegasus system: 🔴 Elisenda Paluzie

🔴 Sònia Urpí Garcia

🔴 Meritxell Bonet

🔴 Jordi Sanchez Follow THREAD. — Amnesty International Spain (@amnistiaespana) April 18, 2022

Hacking covers a wide spectrum of Catalan civil society, from academics and activists to non-governmental organizations (NGOs).

“The Government of Catalonia and elected officials were also attackedfrom the highest levels of the Catalan government to members of the European Parliament, legislators and their staff and relatives,” say the researchers.

“We do not conclusively attribute the attack to a specific government, but ample circumstantial evidence points to the Spanish government,” Citizen Lab concludes.

Amnesty highlights in its note that the confirmed targets (listed on the Canadian center’s website) include Elisenda Paluzie and Sònia Urpí García, from the Catalan National Assembly, “an organization that seeks the political independence of Catalonia from Spain”.

The telephone of the journalist Meritxell Bonet was also “hacked” in June 2019, notes AI, which denounces that “in recent days she was the target of a case in the Spanish Supreme Court against her husband, Jordi Cuixart”, former president of the association Catalan Òmnium Cultural, who was convicted of sedition.

Catalan university professor and activist Jordi Sànchez was also spied on with Pegasus from September 2015 to July 2020, says London-based AI. “His phone was successfully compromised with Pegasus on October 13, 2017, days before his arrest by Spanish authorities on a ‘sedition’ charge,” he notes.

The Spanish Government must clarify if it is or has been a client of the NSO Group company and specifically if it has acquired the services of the Pegasus tool. — Amnesty International Spain (@amnistiaespana) April 18, 2022

The Spanish Government must clarify whether or not it is a client of NSO Group.

In October 2020, Amnesty International Spain wrote to the Spanish Government requesting information on all the contracts with private digital surveillance companies, which was not disclosed.

For its part, the company NSO ensures that it only sells to governments and that its tools are designed to combat organized crime and terrorism.

“Banerji also asks you to investigate in an “exhaustive and independent” way the use of Pegasus spyware against the Catalans identified in this investigation.”

Amnesty notes that the Citizen Lab revelations come on the eve of a European Parliament inquiry committee meeting for the first time on Tuesday, which is due to look into breaches of EU law associated with the use of Pegasus and equivalent software.

Banerji asks this committee to “leave no stone unturned” to document the human rights violations committed through these invasive programs in various countries and calls for their use and sale to be “temporarily” stopped to prevent further abuse.

The dates of the espionage coincide with the most convulsive years in Catalonia due to the secession referendum promoted by the Catalan Executive in October 2017, and which was declared illegal by the Spanish Constitutional Court.

The response of the Spanish government

Isabel Rodríguez, Spanish spokesperson Photo: Borja Puig de la Bellacasa / LA MONCLOA / AFP

The Spanish Government defended this Tuesday that it has “nothing to do” or “nothing to hide” regarding alleged espionage on some sixty Catalan independence leaders through the Pegasus system.

At a press conference in Madrid, the spokeswoman for the Executive, Isabel Rodríguez, maintained that the central government will collaborate with the Justice in the event that it investigates these events and is willing to give explanations in Parliament.

“There are matters that, because they deal with national security, are protected by law and are classified matters, secret matters, about which I cannot tell you, because the law prohibits me,” said Rodríguez when asked if the Government can guarantee that the National Intelligence Center (CNI) has not used Pegasus.

The spokeswoman stressed that Spain is “a democratic and legal country” and, therefore, “here there is no spying, no conversations are intervened if it is not under the protection of the law”, that is, through a “motivated judicial decision “, so they do not accept that the quality of democracy is called into question.

The Spanish government argues that the information published by the American weekly The New Yorker about the majority of Catalan and Basque pro-independence leaders and politicians being victims of the Pegasus cyber-espionage system in 2020 “is not new” and there have been “open legal proceedings “.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from EFE and AFP

