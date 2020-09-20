The Spanish team participating in the European Slalom Championships in Prague concluded their participation this Sunday without winning any medals. In the absence of paddlers qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, because they were concentrating on their preparation, the national team could not get any podium position.

This Sunday Miquel Travé could not reach the final of C1 by finishing eighteenth in the semifinal with 162.83 seconds after penalizing with 52. The title ultimately went to the Slovenian Benjamin Savsek, who preceded the Czechs Lukas Rohan and Vaclav Chaloupka.

In C1 teams, along with Daniel Pérez and Luis Fernández, the Spanish were seventh and last in the final, with 271.20, far from the podium occupied by Slovenia, Ireland and Poland. In K1 for women’s teams, Olatz Arregui, Carmen Costa and Julia Cuchi were sixth with 203.11 in a test dominated by the Czechs ahead of France and Austria.