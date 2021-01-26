Spain will teleport this Wednesday from the end of January to the end of April or the beginning of May as far as time is concerned. In less than 10 days, the temperatures will go up to 15º below normal, those indicated by the thermometers during the intense cold wave that followed the snowfall of Filomena, to be 15 ° above. Temperatures can be “even record-setting in the extreme southeast,” says Rubén del Campo, spokesman for the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet). It is a spring appetizer that will barely last three days, because on Saturday a new deep storm will arrive, which will drive very cold winds from the north, so that winter will return for at least another two or three days, with cold, rain, gusts strong wind and snowfall. If they finally name it, it will be called Justine.

Are these extremes normal? Del Campo recalls that “sudden changes are relatively frequent, although they are more so in spring and autumn.” In June 2019, for example, a very cold first fortnight led to the end of the month with a powerful heat wave. However, what is no longer so is “such an extreme change, from a snowfall unprecedented in more than a century and a subsequent wave with temperatures not seen in 40 or 50 years to a fairly warm environment.” “It is truly unusual to have more than 50 ° of difference between the minimum and the maximum in the same month, if it has ever happened. It is being a very atypical January ”, he concludes.

The cause of this turnaround is that, after the carousel of storms that has left seven days of rains, winds, snowfall and intense waves, “high pressures are imposed, accompanied by a subtropical air mass that will cause a generalized rise in temperatures ”, Explains the spokesperson of the Aemet. But this TuesdayThere is still a frontal system, the last of the train, which will leave rainfall in Galicia, the Cantabrian Sea and mountainous areas of the peninsular interior, without ruling out some weak, occasional and scattered rain in other parts of the interior, the Catalan coast and the Balearic Islands. There will be banks of fog and low clouds that will leave the skies covered and the minimum ones will rise except in the northeast of the peninsula, where they will fall. Daytime temperatures will rise in a generalized way, except on the Mediterranean coast and the Balearic Islands. “In general, the environment will be warm, especially in the west and south and especially at night, when the minimums will be between 5 and 10 degrees above normal values,” Del Campo details.

Anticyclonic weather, to which warm subtropical air will be added, will prevail from Wednesday to Friday. He Wednesday, the rains will be limited to Galicia, the Cantabrian Sea and the surroundings of the Pyrenees. He Thursday It will hardly rain except in Galicia and on Friday afternoon a frontal system will arrive with rainfall in Galicia and other areas of the northwest. In the rest of Spain, slightly cloudy skies, with abundant banks of fog and low clouds in the interior, especially in the valleys of the great Atlantic rivers, where they can persist for much of the day and prevent temperatures from rising.

Where the sun shines, the values ​​will be higher than normal, especially in the south and in the Levant. “By day the 16 ° and 18 ° will be around in cities in the central area, such as Madrid, and the 20 will be exceeded on the Cantabrian coast and pre-coast in cities such as Bilbao and also in points of the Ebro valley, such as Zaragoza. In the Mediterranean area, it will even exceed 25 degrees in points in the southeast, such as Murcia or Alicante, while temperatures will be above 20/22 ° in much of the southern half, for example, in Córdoba. It can even be around 20 ° in points in Castilla y León, such as Segovia and Ávila ”, Del Campo says.

These temperatures are “more typical of full spring than of the end of January”, with between 5 and 10 degrees above normal. If the forecasts are met, there may be a record high in the southeast, especially in points of Alicante and Murcia. For example, Murcia’s record is 26 °, on Thursday 27 ° and Friday, 28 °. In the Canary Islands, temperatures will also rise and there will be between 24 ° and 26 ° on the coasts, values ​​more typical of May or June.

With respect to Weekend, The front that began to affect Galicia and other points in the northwest will bring rains to this community, the Cantabrian Sea and mountain areas of the Peninsula, although they may spread weakly and in a scattered way to flat areas. Temperatures will drop at the front as the wind turns north, a drop that will be noticeable in the mountains, so snow will appear and at not too high elevations. The wind will blow with intensity in wide areas of the Peninsula, with very strong gusts exceeding 70/80 kilometers per hour.