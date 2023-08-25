Spain goalscorer resigns from the National Team after the chaos of Rubiales with the women’s team

The Betis international striker Borja Iglesias expressed his disappointment this Friday after the decision of the president of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Luis Rubiales, not to resign, announcing his resignation from La Roja “until things change”.

“As a footballer and as a person, I do not feel represented by what has happened today in the Ciudad del Fútbol de Las Rozas,” Iglesias said in a message on his social networks.

“It seems unfortunate to me that they continue to press and put the focus on a colleague”added the Betis attacker.

The two-time international with La Roja assured that “wearing the Spanish National Team shirt is one of the greatest things that has happened to me in my career.” “I don’t know if at some point I will be an option again, but I have made the decision not to return to the National Team until things change and this type of act does not go unpunished,” added the ‘Panda’ Iglesias, before closing with a “for a fairer, more humane and decent football”.

I am sad and disappointed. As a footballer and as a person I don’t feel represented by what happened today in the Ciudad del Fútbol de Las Rozas. I find it unfortunate that they continue to press and focus on a colleague. — Borja Iglesias (@BorjaIglesias9) August 25, 2023

Borja Iglesias reacted in this way after Rubiales’ decision not to resign from his postas the Spanish media had advanced the day before for his forced kiss to the Red player Jenni Hermoso in the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Borja Iglesias, 30, has been capped for Spain twice in two UEFA Nations League matches against Switzerland (2-1 loss) and against Portugal (1-0 win) in September last year. Last June, the Betic striker had also been the protagonist of a campaign against homophobia in football, after receiving various insults for a photo in which he was carrying a bag at a wedding.

