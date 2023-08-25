Friday, August 25, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Spain goalscorer resigns from the National Team after the chaos of Rubiales with the women’s team

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 25, 2023
in Sports
0
Spain goalscorer resigns from the National Team after the chaos of Rubiales with the women’s team

Close


Close

Selection of Spain

The Spanish team is one of those classified to the round of 16 in the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

The Spanish team is one of those classified to the round of 16 in the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

The situation is of national interest. The player maintains that he resigns ‘until things change’.

The Betis international striker Borja Iglesias expressed his disappointment this Friday after the decision of the president of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Luis Rubiales, not to resign, announcing his resignation from La Roja “until things change”.

(‘False feminism’: Rubiales’ speech causes outrage for kissing Jenni Hermoso).

Spain striker resigns over Rubiales case

Borja Iglesias

Borja Iglesias, Spanish player.

“As a footballer and as a person, I do not feel represented by what has happened today in the Ciudad del Fútbol de Las Rozas,” Iglesias said in a message on his social networks.

See also  Did Djokovic lie? They analyze their deportation in Australia again

“It seems unfortunate to me that they continue to press and put the focus on a colleague”added the Betis attacker.

The two-time international with La Roja assured that “wearing the Spanish National Team shirt is one of the greatest things that has happened to me in my career.” “I don’t know if at some point I will be an option again, but I have made the decision not to return to the National Team until things change and this type of act does not go unpunished,” added the ‘Panda’ Iglesias, before closing with a “for a fairer, more humane and decent football”.

(‘It’s over’: Spanish female figure explodes against Rubiales for refusing to resign).

Borja Iglesias reacted in this way after Rubiales’ decision not to resign from his postas the Spanish media had advanced the day before for his forced kiss to the Red player Jenni Hermoso in the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Borja Iglesias, 30, has been capped for Spain twice in two UEFA Nations League matches against Switzerland (2-1 loss) and against Portugal (1-0 win) in September last year. Last June, the Betic striker had also been the protagonist of a campaign against homophobia in football, after receiving various insults for a photo in which he was carrying a bag at a wedding.

See also  Diego Maradona: this is how Carlos Bilardo knew that the '10' died

More news

EFE

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Spain #goalscorer #resigns #National #Team #chaos #Rubiales #womens #team

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Shwartzman: “Meet on schedule” | FormulaPassion

Shwartzman: "Meet on schedule" | FormulaPassion

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result