You have to twist things much so that Spain is not once again in the European Football. This Tuesday in the Pedro Delgado Pavilion of Segovia, “the cathedral,” thrashed Switzerland in a clash that ended 6-0 but that could have a much more bulky result of not having crashed those of Jesús Velasco up to seven times with the sticks.

Spain counts its games for victories, and in all cases by win. The least thunderous was achieved against Bosnia (6-1), precisely the rival against which he will have to close this classification phase on April 15. Even losing could tie the pass, but it would have to be for a difference in goals greater than five goals that does not enter the head of any fan of this sport.

With Jesús Velasco in front since last November the selection is immersed in a transition period, leaving behind the dark stage of Fede Vidal, in which he fell even from international podiums, to face a stage of renewed illusion. With the Toledo coach to the front, from the first day the national team has demonstrated a ease and a much more cheerful, colorful game that is giving results. And all this with many new faces in each call, because Velasco wants to have a large group of players to resort according to the demands of each international appointment.

The sticks avoided a Swiss massacre

Before Switzerland, a worst classified team of the group, Spain complied with the forecasts. Helvetic endured thirteen minutes the Spanish chaparrónchasing a ball that Velasco hid him, but finally the success of the premises appeared to transform their clear occasions and end up adding a new win.









The goal that opened the scoring was the work of Adrián Riverawhich ended with a powerful satin shot a play on the left wing. The 1-0 released tension to Spain, which doubled its rent less than a minute later, in a good collective action ended by David Álvarez. A rejection of the goal Köppel, which due to circumstances had to dress with a conveniently disguised Spanish equipment, served to make it Cecilioat the edge of the break, made the third.

In the second, with the Swiss exhausted by the defensive effort that Spain forced, the local exhibition was completed. Pol Pacheco, Adrián Rivera Again and Gordillo They closed the score in a forceful 6-0 that leaves Spain at one step away from the target. The statistics, with more than 80 auctions from the Spanish team, leaves the insulting local domain of the meeting.

In the absence of the final duel against Bosnia, second of the group with 3 points less, Spain accumulates 15 points in five games, with 34 goals in favor and only one against.

It is still a classification phase, with lower teams such as England and the Switzerland itself, but the improvement of the game and the ability to carry it with very different players in each CE The international windows has returned the illusion to some Spanish fans who had seen the National Team playing background with its surprising elimination against Venezuela in the last World Cup.