A woman in the camp set up for those affected by the earthquake in Iskenderun, Turkey. SEDAT SUNA (EFE)

Spain will welcome 106 people affected by the earthquakes in Syria and Turkey, which have already left more than 50,000 dead. These are 19 Syrian families to whom Spain has already granted refugee status and who will be welcomed into the state network. The group is scheduled to arrive in Madrid this Saturday around two in the afternoon. “Spain is the first country to resettle so quickly since the earthquakes,” say sources from the Ministry of the Interior.

The transfer and reception of this group is carried out within the resettlement program, a process by which the States protect and facilitate the relocation of people who have fled their country of origin and who are in a third country that has given them temporary asylum. The aim is to offer them a lasting solution because where they live – usually in refugee camps – they are in grave danger or have unmet needs.

The resettlement program has existed since 2015, although the quotas in Spain were very modest, around 700 people. It is from 2018 when that quota is extended to 1,200 people per year. The quotas, in any case, had been breached year after year. Last year alone, the Spanish authorities came close to the goal by managing to bring in 1,112 people. If compared to the complex and slow bureaucratic process applied to the rest of the resettlers, the relocation has indeed been very fast.

The announcement of the reception of the victims of the earthquake was made on February 16 by the Minister of Inclusion, Migrations and Social Security, José Luis Escrivá. “The earthquake reminds us of the drama in Syria, we are going to try to contribute to the best of our ability,” said the minister. during the delivery of the Desalambre de elDiario.es. Among those affected by the quakes and their aftershocks were thousands of Syrian refugees who had arrived there more than a decade after the outbreak of the war, trapped in Turkey. At first, there were 127 people transferred, although the group has been reduced to 106. The resignations are due to the fact that some members were missing in some families, according to Interior sources. Spain hopes that other countries will carry out similar operations.