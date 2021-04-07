READY, steady, bake!

Amazon Prime has announced it will be investing their dough into a Spanish version of Celebrity Bake Off.

The COVID pandemic has left us all eager for new shows to devour, and it seems Amazon is rising to the challenge and commissioning 10-part original series Celebrity Bake Off Spain.

The show will see a dozen famous faces compete each week to prove their are cream of the crop – and come away with the coveted title of best celebrity amateur baker.

The Spanish version of the show is licensed from BBC Studios and will be produced by Boxfish TV. Boxfish previously adapted the regular version of Bake Off for Mediaset-owned Spanish broadcaster Telecinco in 2019. Edi Walter and Mariano Tomiozzo are executive producers.

“The Great British Bake Off is a cultural phenomenon and we’re delighted to be bringing a new celebrity version exclusively to Prime Video in Spain,” Georgia Brown, head of European originals for Amazon Studios.

Bake Off has been licensed to 35 territories across the globe including Brazil, Kenya, Thailand, and France. The UK’s The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer is currently airing on Channel 4 featuring stars including Daisy Ridley and James McAvoy.

Read more