La Roja makes history by defeating the current runners-up in a match that needed extra time to determine the winner. Salma Paralluelo, a player born in the Spanish town of Zaragoza but with ancestry from Equatorial Guinea through her mother, she was the author of the target that puts the Iberians one step closer to fighting for the title.

The Spanish women’s team gave an example of combativeness during their quarterfinal match at the World Cup. Those led by Jorge Vilda recovered from a goal against, when the game was already expiring and that caused the tie, to continue attacking and looking for spaces that would allow them to obtain victory.

Although at the men’s level the rivalry between Spain and the Netherlands has been growing since the 2010 World Cup, won by Spain, the quarterfinal confrontation of the World Cup between Australia and New Zealand was the first time that both teams met face to face with their female teams.

From the initial whistle, the Spanish team made it clear that they would fight every ball to win the ticket to the semifinal, despite not being considered favorites to reach that instance.

During the first 45 minutes, the Iberians dominated the ball and created plays that were close to ending in a goal. In fact, at minute 17 Alba Redondo had the clearest of the first half when she saw that her header was deflected towards the post by the Dutch goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar and then the ball would hit the crossbar with another shot, this time with her foot, of Redondo itself.

At 33, the judge of the match, the French Stéphanie Frappart, annulled a goal from Spain because the player Esther González was offside.

Vilda’s bet allows Spain to reach the semifinal

Complying with the maxim of “you don’t touch the winning team”, the coach Jorge Vilda opted for this match against the Netherlands to maintain the same scheme that he presented against the Swiss team in the round of 16 with the only substitution of Mariona Caldentey instead. of Salma Paralluelo in the starting eleven.

And precisely, in a complicated game, it was the modifications that opened the door for victory.

With the game tied 0-0, and Spain fighting with their last might to score, an overflow down the right side of the field and subsequent cross caused player Stefanie van der Gragt to handball the ball inside the area. After a review by the VAR (Video Assistant Referee for its acronym in English) the judge of the commitment decreed a penalty in favor of Spain that was charged by Mariona Caldentey at 81 minutes.

However Stefanie van der Gragt would have a chance to redeem herself and at times was the heroine for the eleven tulip. When the 12 minutes of addition given by the judges began to run, and with the Netherlands completely on attack, Victoria Pelova placed a filtered ball between the Spanish defense that was taken by Van der Gragt and with a right-footed shot made it 1 – 1 at 90 + 1 of the match.

The genius of Paralluelo, guide to the Spanish triumph

Extra time did not change the script, Spain continued to dominate the game but could not find spaces to score.

However, around minute 110, the Netherlands had in their hands the possibility of keeping the match but Lineth Beerensteyn’s shot went over the goal of the Spanish goalkeeper Catalina Coll.

In a quick play, the ball fell at the feet of Salma Paralluelo who quickly reached the Dutch area from the left, threatened to cross and then with a hook to the outside she was able to get a shot with her right foot that goalkeeper Van Domselaar could not stop .

Thus, Spain achieves its best performance so far in a World Cup and dreams of lifting the trophy for the first time.