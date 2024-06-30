Spain will face Georgia in Cologne tonight in the round of 16 of the European Championship. La Roja started the match with a lot of pace and good pressure after losing possession, monopolizing possession and besieging the Georgian area, but Le Normand scored an own goal on a Georgian counterattack. A good combination between Lamine and Carvajal ended with a soft shot from Pedri inside the area that Mamardashvili easily saved. The goalkeeper also cleared a shot from the Madrid full-back from a corner that was heading for goal. Spain comes into the match as clear favorites: not only is it the only team to have won all three of its group stage matches – against Croatia, Portugal and Albania – and the only one not to have conceded a single goal, but it has already clearly outplayed the Georgian team – 1-7 and 3-1 – in the two matches they played in 2023 during the qualifying phase for the continental tournament. Georgia is now in the knockout stages after losing to Turkey, drawing with the Czech Republic and beating Portugal. The team that advances to the quarterfinals will face Germany in that round, after beating Denmark yesterday.
The country
Georgia’s unexpected goal
Georgia took the lead with an own goal from Le Normand.
The country
Mamardashvili makes another save
Fabian’s shot and Mamardashvili’s save, who is having a great game. He is saving Georgia. Spain is looking for the equaliser.
The country
Spain faces a new challenge
For the first time in the tournament, Spain must play against an opponent who has taken the lead. Georgia has been very lucky, but that’s football, it only understands goals.
The country
Georgia take the lead with an own goal
Football is like this. Spain dominates completely, but Georgia scores on Georgia’s first attempt into the opponent’s area. Le Normand scores an own goal. The Spanish defence has played very poorly.
GEORGIA GOAL
Le Normad’s own goal.
The country
Eight shots from Spain in 17 minutes
Spain’s dominance is overwhelming. There are eight shots by Spain in just 17 minutes of play. The Spanish team did very well against a Georgia that is stuck in its area and defends itself as best it can.
The country
Ten arrivals from Spain in 12 minutes
Spain’s dominance is impressive. They have reached the opponent’s area ten times in just 12 minutes of play. All they need is a goal to make it a perfect match.
The country
The siege of Spain is total
Spain is completely dominating Georgia. All their players move perfectly and the only thing missing is the goal against Georgia. And he has deserved it.
The country
Mamardashvili’s save
Spain was on the verge of scoring the first goal. Carvajal’s shot and Mamardashvili’s save saved Georgia.
The country
Good numbers from Spain
Spain dominates all matches against Georgia.
The country
Good start for Spain, much superior
Spain, in six minutes, is being far superior to a Georgia team that does not know where the blows are coming from. Good start for Spain.
The country
Pedri has the first
Great play by Lamine Yamal, with a pass into the box, where Pedri appears to finish. Mamardashvili stopped it without problems. Spain’s first shot on target after four minutes.
The country
Nico’s talent
Nico faced his rival for the first time and left with incredible ease. Good pass into the area and Morata was about to hit the shot. Good start for Spain.
The match begins. Spain, 0-Georgia, 0
Fourth match of the Euro Cup round of 16 with Spain clearly the favourites against Georgia. The Georgians are making history and have their arguments, but Spain has much more footballing potential.
The country
Everything is ready for the start of the meeting
The opening ceremony ends and the two teams jump onto the field to listen to the official anthems of each country. You can feel the tension in the players in the locker room tunnel.
The country
Lamine continues breaking records
At 16 years and 353 days old, Lamine Yamal will become the youngest player to ever make a Euro 2020 qualifying appearance. He takes the title from Jude Bellingham, who was 18 years and four days old when he played for England in the Euro 2020 quarter-finals.
The country
Lamine’s first goal, against Georgia
A goal in the history of the Spanish team.
The country
Spain comes out to warm up
Unai Simón greets the Spanish fans in Cologne.
Georgia, with the eleven that defeated Portugal
Georgia repeats the team that defeated Portugal in a historic victory for its interests.
- goalie
- defenses
- midfielders
- front
The country
Morata left in Georgia
Morata, the captain of Spain, had a great game in Georgia in the victory of the Spanish team in the qualifying phase of this European Championship.
The country
The astonishing tranquility of Lamine
At 16 years old, it seems that he is going to play a match with his colleagues and not a round of 16 at the Euro Cup.
The country
Georgia’s eleven
Georgia will play Spain with the following eleven: Mamardashvili; Lochoshvili, Dvali, Kashia, Gvelesiani, Kakabadze; Kochorashvili, Kiteishvili, Chakvetadze; Kvaratskhelia and Mikautadze.
The country
Spain is already in the stadium
The Spanish players recognize the stadium where they will play the round of 16 against Georgia.
A match for Morata
The performance of the Atlético forward will be decisive in this clash against Georgia.
- goalie
- defenses
- midfielders
- front
The country
A team that fans know by heart
Luis de la Fuente has fielded a completely recognisable starting eleven, with Nico and Lamine Yamal on the wings and Morata up front. Laporte and Le Normand will be the centre-backs, with Cucurella on the left wing. No changes.
The country
The team that defeated Italy is playing
Nacho, starter in the debut against Croatia, remains on the bench.
The country
The expected eleven of Spain
Spain will play with the following eleven against Georgia: Unai Simón; Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Cucurella; Fabián, Rodri, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams and Morata.
The country
A stage for Spanish football
Spain must show a lot of football on this field to defeat Georgia.
The country
Spain has won all the matches in the first phase
Spain won their opening match of the Euros 3-0 against Croatia. They then beat Italy 1-0, and then repeated the same result against Albania, a match they went into with first place in the group already in their pocket.
The country
Spain-Georgia, a clash with total Spanish favoritism
Spain is the team that has played the best in the first phase. In addition, it has been the only one to win the first three games without conceding a goal. But now comes the moment of truth. It faces Georgia, the great revelation of the Euro Cup, which reached the round of 16 in a historic way. Welcome to this live broadcast.
You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.
#Spain #Georgia #live #Georgian #team #takes #lead #goal #Normand
Leave a Reply