Key match for Spain in the current European Championship. Fede Vidal’s men play it against Georgia in the third and last game of the group stage. A victory would give them first place in the group, and a draw would ensure qualification for the quarterfinals. However, in case of defeat, it would make Spain dependent on what Azerbaijan does. So you can follow today’s match against Georgia.

Schedule of the European Championship: At what time is Spain – Georgia played?

At 5:30 p.m., the ball will start rolling at the MartiniPlaza in Groningen to face Spain and Georgia, from Group D. Spain’s rival is leader of the group, with two wins in two games played.

Television: Where can you see Spain – Georgia?

Telesport will be the channel in charge of broadcasting live on television the matches of the 2022 futsal European Championship, including all of Spain. Some matches of the final phase of the championship could also be broadcast through La 1 de TVE.

Internet: Where to follow the Spain – Georgia of the European Championship?

In ACE You can also follow the Spain-Georgia, of the Futsal European Championship, through our direct, where we will tell you minute by minute how the Spanish National Team match unfolds. Also, you will have the chronicle and the statements of the protagonists just after the meeting, as well as the best images.