Spain’s Constitutional Court (TC) fully endorsed this Wednesday (22) the euthanasia law, one of the main projects of the progressive coalition government chaired by socialist Pedro Sánchez.

Euthanasia, regulated in Spain by a rule that turned two years old last Saturday, can be requested by people who suffer from “a serious and incurable disease” or a “serious, chronic and disabling condition” that affects autonomy and generates a “constant and intolerable physical or mental suffering”.

Legal sources informed EFE this Wednesday that the Constitutional Court rejected by a majority the appeal presented by the right-wing party Vox, with nine votes in favor of the law and two against.

Thus, the plenary of the TC approved the presentation of the progressive magistrate Ramón Sáez who fully endorsed the law, without questioning any precepts, emphasizing that “it guarantees the right to self-determination of the person without leaving life unprotected” .

The court thus resolved Vox’s appeal and now this doctrine will be applied to the appeal filed by the conservative Popular Party (PP), presented after that of the right-wing party.

According to the Spanish euthanasia law, the patient can receive it about five weeks after requesting it, after being informed about the different alternatives and palliative care available and after confirming their willingness to die at least four times throughout the entire period. the process. In addition, the patient can withdraw at any time.

An assurance and evaluation committee, made up of medical, nursing and legal personnel, oversees each case and has final responsibility for authorizing it. Health professionals may choose to resort to conscientious objection to not participate in the process.

With the approval of this law, in March 2021, Spain became the seventh country in the world where euthanasia is legal, after the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Colombia, Canada and New Zealand.

According to the Sociological Research Center (CIS), Spain’s official research institute, when this law was passed, 72% of Spaniards were in favor of it.

In its first year of application, from June 2021 to June 2022, 180 people exercised their right to euthanasia in Spain.

Vox contested the norm for believing that it violates the right to life, considering that it is a fundamental right that the State must protect, just as it is its duty to offer palliative care to those who suffer.