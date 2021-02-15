The many winners have won a lot, and the few beaten have lost a lot. At the end of the elections for their autonomous Parliament, the Catalans woke up on Monday morning with a landscape that is both identical and different. Arrived in the lead in number of votes, the Socialists (PSC) led by Salvador Illa, the former Minister of Health in the government of Pedro Sanchez, can congratulate themselves on having crushed right-wing formations like Ciudadanos (Cs) – in phase of total collapse after being the first party in this assembly – and the People’s Party (PP).

The Left Republicans (ERC), supporters of independence, are on a par in seats with the Spanish Socialists in the Parliament of Barcelona, ​​but, in addition, they gain the upper hand over Together for Catalonia (JxC), the right in favor of the secession which, led from Brussels by the ex-president of the exiled executive Carles Puigdemont, dominated their government coalition until then.

The independence anti-capitalists of the Popular Unity Candidacy (CUP) also have something to celebrate: they more than double their number of deputies and will be essential in any independence coalition. The communist left, environmentalist and municipalist of En Comu Podem (ECP), Catalan version of Unidas Podemos which, hostile to unilateral declarations of independence, but also to the repression of democratic expression, has stood for years on a crest line, does not demerit by maintaining its number of deputies.

Finally, the neofascists of Vox do not hesitate to celebrate their entry, with only a few deputies – but the symbol is there – for the first time in the Catalan Parliament.

A desirable left coalition for ECP and Unidas Podemos

While the anti-independence right will be more marginalized than ever in Catalonia, two types of possible majorities are emerging. The first would bring together the left, beyond the divide that has been determining for years on the institutional future of Catalonia, with the PSC, ERC, ECP and CUP, but it is highly improbable, because neither the PSC nor the ERC ‘have systematically ruled out the possibility of governing together.

“If, for the ERC, the horizon remains independence, it is a path that we cannot take”, reiterated Salvador Illa yesterday. This coalition of the left in Catalonia nevertheless remains for ECP and Unidas Podemos, on a Spanish scale, the most desirable avenue. “We are a determining force for the government of the left that can be formed in Catalonia, a government which will put the interests of the people first”, says Isa Serra, spokesperson for Podemos. The other possibility of a majority is obviously the renewal of the independence coalition. Relying on the fact that the independence parties together exceeded 50% of the vote for the first time – against a background, however, of record abstention due to a pandemic, obviously – the pro-secession right de Puigdemont is campaigning for an acceleration of the process. The ERC, which has now confirmed its predominance since its victory in the 2019 European elections, proposes to revise the approach a little, while the votes of its deputies, Catalan left-wing Republicans, are essential in Madrid for the government by Pedro Sanchez and Pablo Iglesias.

“We are not an identity party” according to Junqueras

The leftist formation intends to recompose its coalition with JxC and the CUP, but the ERC proposes to add En Comu Podem to the team. Oriol Junqueras, one of its leaders who is currently in a shipyard following the referendum unilaterally organized by the Catalan separatists in October 2018, opens the field a little: “There is a very large independentist and left-wing majority. Catalan citizens want broad government agreements. For us, this is a cause for celebration, we are not a party of identity, we are prepared to govern alongside parties with which we share common objectives, and one of these is the Catalan Republic. “

Nothing is written in advance, of course, but this time, beyond its divisions, the Catalan left has almost all the cards in hand.