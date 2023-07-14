“I hope Vox has an important role in the next government, the time of the patriots has come. In Italy, in the Czech Republic, we have made it clear that we are capable of governing and now your victory can give impetus to all of Europe”. Giorgia Meloni said it, in connection with Valencia for an initiative of the right-wing Spanish party Vox, led by Santiago Abascal, in view of the vote on 23 July. “I am very happy to contribute my message to the election campaign and reiterate the great bond that unites Fdi and Vox“, he added. “Together we are a fundamental part of the European conservatives, there are ten days left to have the patriots in government in Spain, a patriotic alternative is crucial”.

“The left lives a utopia, we live reality”

“In Italy – Meloni articulated – the left said that we would destroy the economy, that we would be isolated, instead I am meeting many leaders and our GDP is growing. The left thinks that reality must bow to its utopia, but this does not happens”. “We-he underlines-instead we live reality”

“We cannot think of welcoming all economic migrants”

“It is essential – the Prime Minister said – that our two countries work together to defend our borders, which are the borders of Europe, against irregular immigration. The model of open borders is not good, it turned out false and for all the world to see,” he insisted. “We cannot think of welcoming all economic migrants”.

“The left can’t defend the weak, we can”

“The Spaniards are a great people and will be able to recognize who is serious” because “the European and international left cannot defend the weak and the workers, we can, because we tell the truth”, concluded Meloni.