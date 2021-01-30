A group of French women met by the France Televisions teams met in Madrid, Spain. Parisian, Rebecca lived to the rhythm of the 6 pm curfew in France; so for her, it is dazzling. The friends sit down at an open restaurant in Madrid, a scene akin to life before. Since getting off the plane, Rebecca says she is surprised by “the world in the streets” and in the restaurant. “90% of foreigners who come to Madrid are French”, slips a waiter from the restaurant.

In the city, even the discos are open, but from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. only, due to curfews. On the dance floor, barrier gestures are a little forgotten. Spain records an average of 40,000 cases of Covid-19 and 400 deaths every day. Despite these alarming figures, the Madrid authorities, who manage their city’s health measures, refuse to re-limit. “We cannot stay locked up, it has no effect and it has destructive consequences on the economy and from a psychological point of view”, says Isabel Diaz Ayuso, president of the community of Madrid.