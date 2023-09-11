Monday, September 11, 2023
Spain | Four people were crushed by a train near Barcelona

September 11, 2023
in World Europe
The accident happened when a group of people were crossing the railway at an unofficial crossing.

At least three people have been killed and one seriously injured in a train accident near the town of Granollers, northeast of Barcelona.

Spanish magazine of El País according to the report, a group of people were crossing the railway line at an unofficial crossing point, which was on the bends of the railway line and where visibility was poor. According to the Spanish state railway transport company Renfe, it was impossible to avoid the collision.

The accident happened after eight on Sunday evening local time. According to El País, there are three fatalities, while the news agency AFP reports four victims.

