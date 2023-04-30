Monday, May 1, 2023
Spain | Four people died in the collision of ultralight aircraft

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 30, 2023
in World Europe
0
An eyewitness alerted the authorities after seeing one of the planes crash to the ground. Rescue workers extinguished the wreckage of the plane that caught fire and found two bodies inside.

30.4. 19:10

in Spain four people died on Sunday after two ultralight aircraft likely collided, local authorities said. The accident happened near a small airport north of Barcelona.

An eyewitness alerted the authorities after seeing one of the planes crash to the ground. Rescue workers extinguished the wreckage of the plane that caught fire and found two bodies inside.

Several hours later, another damaged plane was found about 300 meters from the first. The bodies of two people were also found inside it.

According to the authorities, the planes had probably collided with each other. The police and civil aviation authorities have started an investigation into the accident.

Tags:
