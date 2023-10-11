Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Spain | Four minors died in a fire in the city of Vigo

October 11, 2023
In addition, eight people were injured in the fire.

Four a minor has died in a fire in the city of Vigo on the northwestern coast of Spain, local authorities say, according to the news agency AFP.

According to the authorities, eight people were also injured in the fire. They have been taken to hospital.

The fire broke out at around four o’clock in the morning local time on Wednesday on the ground floor of the building. Firefighters managed to put out the fire about three hours after it started.

According to AFP, it is not clear how old the dead were. The cause of the fire is unknown.

