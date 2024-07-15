LSpanish police freed four Colombians who were victims of a criminal organization dedicated to the sexual exploitation of women, in an operation that resulted in seven arrests.

According to the criteria of

The women, who had arrived in Spain with false job offers, were confined to apartments where they were forced to be available 24 hours a day. out of seven days a week and consume narcotics.

They also prohibited them from using condoms, or allowed the men who paid for access to the victims not to use them, something to which the victims could not object.

🚩4 victims of sexual exploitation who were tricked into working as #Models 🚔7 arrested in #Murcia (4) and #Benidorm (3) ➡️The investigation began thanks to a call to 091 in which it was reported that one of the victims was being held in a… pic.twitter.com/k4zXplLwsh — National Police (@police) July 15, 2024

According to a statement issued by the police, the investigation began following a call in which a woman was reported to be confined in an apartment in the city of Murcia (east), where she was forced to prostitute herself.

The agents detected that an established criminal group was dedicated to the trafficking and sexual exploitation of vulnerable women, especially Colombians, who They took advantage of their complex personal and economic situations to offer them work as models in Spain or, in some cases, to engage in prostitution under “very advantageous” conditions that were never met.

The network provided them with plane tickets, gave them instructions on how to cross the border without raising suspicion, and picked them up at the airport.

The network provided them with plane tickets, gave them instructions on how to cross the border without raising suspicion, and picked them up at the airport to take them to the apartments where they were sexually exploited until they paid off the debt.

In addition to the complete availability, drug use and the prohibition of using condoms, The women were subject to strict control by their exploiters through video surveillance cameras, and they were even accompanied or allowed to go out on the street.

The gang was led by a couple, who were responsible for recruiting victims, financing their trips, purchasing properties and imposing the conditions of exploitation.

During the police operation, four searches were carried out in Murcia and Benidorm (Alicante, east), in which four and three people were arrested respectively. One of them has been sent to pretrial detention.

Reference image Photo:iStock Share

They also seized 7,979 euros in cash, 2.4 grams of ‘tusi’ or pink cocaine, two cars, a motorcycle, electronic devices and documentation related to the events under investigation.

Investigations revealed that the gang was also involved in the sale of narcotic substances and drugs for erectile dysfunction.