Russian tycoon Sergey Protosenya was found dead in his villa in Lloret de Mar in Spain. The Spanish TV channel reports it ‘Telecinco‘explaining that according to the first investigations, the Russian millionaire, whose assets are estimated at around 400 million euros,’ allegedly killed his wife Natalia and 18-year-old daughter with an ax while they slept. Later he would have hanged himself in the garden. ‘

The Spanish police found a knife and an ax with traces of blood next to Protosenya’s body. The family would go to Lloret de Mar to spend Holy Week. Another son would remain in the family’s habitual residence in France. In the past, Protosenya had held the role of vice president of the Russian giant Novatek for seven years.