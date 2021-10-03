The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, visited the island again, affected by the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano, and promised aid for the reconstruction of the territory. Meanwhile, the island has registered several earthquakes, the largest of magnitude 3.5, as well as an increase in the explosive activity of the volcano.

In what has been his third visit since the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma began on September 19 (in the Canary Islands, located in the Atlantic Ocean and off the African coast), the President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez , announced a great aid plan for the territory.

“Next Tuesday, the (Government) cabinet will approve a package of very powerful measures (to help in) areas such as reconstruction of infrastructure, water supply, employment, agriculture, tourism and benefits,” the president said at a press conference. .

The aid will be made up of a budget of 206 million euros (about 239 million dollars), according to Sánchez. This plan is the second part of other aid approved last week of 10.5 million euros (about 12.3 million dollars), intended to offer immediate assistance to those whose homes were destroyed.

Increase in explosive activity at Cumbre Vieja and earthquakes

Since its eruption, the Cumbre Vieja volcano has destroyed more than 1,000 buildings and nearly 6,000 island residents (out of a total of 83,000) have had to be evacuated from their homes.

“We are facing a test of resistance, because we do not know when the eruption of the volcano will end (…) What residents should know is that when it ends, the Government of Spain will be there to tackle the enormous task of rebuilding La Palma”, said the president.

In recent days, and with rivers of lava still falling from the mouth of the volcano, the concern of the inhabitants for the future of the island has increased, one of the main tourist destinations in the country but at the same time highly dependent on this economic sector .

For its part, the Canary Islands Institute of Volcanology, Involcan, reported on Twitter on October 3 that the explosive activity of the Cumbre Vieja had intensified in the last hours.

Meanwhile, the National Geographic Institute reported documenting nine earthquakes overnight Saturday and said the strongest quake had a magnitude of 3.5.

With Reuters