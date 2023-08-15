Spain qualified for the World Cup final for the first time on Tuesday. In the game won against Sweden (2-1), in which all goals were scored in the last ten minutes, the real chances of scoring could actually be counted on one hand. With the winning goal — a nice long shot — left back Olga Carmona shot her country to the final battle in Sydney shortly before the end. In it, Spain will meet the winner of the game between France and England, which will be fought on Thursday.

Spain hopes to finally cash in on a special football generation on Sunday after a series of disappointing World Cup participations, in which it never got further than the eighth final. Nevertheless, coach Jorge Vilda’s team initially had difficulty showing that talent on the field in what turned out to be a nervous game. Although the Spaniards camped around the Swedish box for most of the first half, they failed to create any real danger. A shot from Carmona, which flew wide, turned out to be the only real achievement of the first half. Sweden, which set up a good organization, experienced great difficulty in getting out of the Spanish pressure.

In a more balanced second half, Spanish striker Alba Redondo had a double shooting chance in the 70th minute to take her country one step closer to the final. But twice she shot the ball wide. It was Salma Celeste Paralluelo, who brought in activity and above all efficiency with her substitution, who opened the score ten minutes before the end (1-0). The 19-year-old talent of FC Barcelona shot the ball past goalkeeper Zećira Mušović after sloppy Swedish defending. A goal against by Rebecka Blomqvist in the 89th minute was answered almost immediately with Carmona’s goal. Afterwards, tears of happiness flowed from the Spaniards because of the triumph.